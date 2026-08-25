🚨A woman disappeared after rescuing a young girl from the Delaware River

🚨First responders resumed the search Tuesday at Amico Island Park in Delran

🚨The search became a recovery effort using drones with sonar and thermal tech

DELRAN — First responders resumed their search Tuesday morning for a woman who rescued a young girl from the Delaware River.

The woman went into the water at Amico Island Park, a county park in Delran, just before 4 p.m. to help a girl she saw struggling in the water near Rancocas Creek. The woman was able to push the girl towards the shore where bystanders pulled her to safety but then went under the water and did not resurface.

The names of the woman and the girl were not disclosed. Swimming is not allowed at the park, according to the county.

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Search resumes at Delran park

Drones with sonar and thermal capabilities were launched along with workers in the water as the search became a recovery effort on Tuesday morning .Kevin Peak, deputy chief of the Delran Fire Department, told CBS Philadelphia that river current is strong, like ocean rip currents and can easily pull someone under.

"If you're not a strong swimmer or a good swimmer you're not going to fare very well," Peak said.

The search will expand further south on the river if needed. The park will remain closed for the duration of the search.

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