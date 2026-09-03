💲Burlington Stores is moving its corporate headquarters from NJ to Philadelphia

💲 Pennsylvania is putting $30 million toward Burlington's $370 million investment.

💲New Jersey employees working in Philly could face the city's 3.425% wage tax.

Burlington Stores is moving its corporate headquarters out of New Jersey, the state where the company first started 54 years ago.

Founded in 1972 in Burlington, New Jersey, the retailer announced Thursday that it will move its corporate headquarters across the Delaware River to Schuylkill Yards on Market Street in West Philadelphia following a $370 million investment. Pennsylvania will invest $30 million in the move, which the state says will create at least 2,000 new jobs over the next five years.

The move marks another corporate blow for New Jersey, even though Burlington will continue to operate stores in the Garden State. The company currently lists 57 New Jersey locations.

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Burlington leaves its New Jersey roots behind. The company got a deal from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority in 20212 to stay in New Jersey and moved to Florence.

“We are one of the fastest growing retailers in America, and as we evaluated different options for our new corporate home, we were strongly attracted to the energy, talent, and infrastructure that Philadelphia has to offer. Add to that, we found the vision and priorities articulated by the mayor and the governor extremely compelling — fiscal health, education and training, and economic opportunity for all. We look forward to supporting and being part of that vision," Burlington Stores CEO Michael O’Sullivan said.

It was that energy, talent and infrastructure that upset State Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, about the move.

"Our business climate is suffering, and this is further proof of its decline. At what point is enough going to be enough for Democrats to take this seriously and work with Republicans and our business community; because it is clear that Governor Sherrill and the Trenton Democratic Majority do not have a plan," Bucco said.

New Jersey workers could face a Philly tax

While New Jersey is close enough for many workers to potentially commute to Philadelphia, those who work at the new headquarters could also be subject to the city's 3.425% nonresident wage tax. The rate applies to nonresidents who work in Philadelphia and is the current rate for the 2026 tax year.

That means a New Jersey resident who follows the company to its new headquarters could have an additional local tax taken from their wages.

Prior to Thursday's announcement, at least five major companies had announced plans to leave the Garden State or move major operations out of New Jersey, with roughly 1,500 jobs affected, according to previous reporting by New Jersey 101.5.

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