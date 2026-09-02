⚠️ Douglas Smith pleads guilty after police found alcohol, cocaine, fentanyl and methadone in his system.

➡️ Allen Adams was working in a marked Rt 9 construction zone when he was killed.

🔴 Adams’ family backs a bill seeking tougher penalties for impaired drivers in work zones.

TOMS RIVER — A drunk and drugged driver has admitted to hitting and killing a road construction worker in an overnight work zone in the township just over one year ago.

On Monday, 52-year-old Douglas Smith, of Lakehurst, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in the July 31, 2025 death of Allen Adams in Toms River.

The 50-year-old Adams, of Lumberton, died around 1 a.m. in a zone marked by flashing amber warning lights on a stretch of Route 9 that is locally known as Lakewood Road.

Douglas Smith, of Lakehurst, admits to the 2025 DUI crash that killed a road crew worker in Toms River (OC jail) DUI driver active work zone deadly crash Toms River

Smith not only had a blood alcohol concentration nearly twice the legal limit, but he was also found with cocaine, fentanyl and methadone in his system, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The convicted driver’s lengthy arrest record stretches back more than 20 years, involving repeated drug charges, and driving on a suspended license in 2017.

Smith now faces a term of 10 years in prison, when sentenced by Ocean County Superior Court Judge Kenneth T. Palmer on Oct. 23.

Allen Adams (L) and his wife, Mellisa Adams (R) (Melanie Steinmetz via GoFundMe) Road crew worker killed by DUI driver in active work zone crash Toms River

Allen Adams’ widow says 'hard to call any outcome justice'

“There is some relief in knowing we won’t have to go through a trial, but it’s hard to call any outcome justice. Allen was killed by an impaired driver while simply doing his job, and New Jersey’s current vehicular homicide laws do not reflect the magnitude of that loss,” Melissa Adams, Allen’s widow, said in a written response to New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday.

The victim’s own brother-in-law was foreman of the crew working that awful shift, in an active construction zone along Lakewood Road near Raymond Avenue, according to the group’s Facebook page.

Allen’s coworkers and friends helped ensure that Smith did not entirely flee the area, before police arrived, the same Justice for Allen post said.

Smith was arrested weeks after the crash

Smith was initially charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Once blood test results were returned, the charge was upgraded on Aug. 28, 2025, and a warrant issued for his arrest.

Smith’s wife and another woman are then accused of lying to police, hiding his whereabouts.

On Sept. 3, 2025, Smith was found at a home in Toms River by officers with the U.S. Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office and Toms River Police.

Smith has remained at the Ocean County Jail since his arrest.

Smith's wife, Tammie Malek, and the third defendant, Amy Thorn, have since pleaded guilty to some charge of hindering.

DUI driverArea of deadly work zone crash (Google Maps)active work zone deadly crash Toms River - Area of deadly work zone crash Google Maps DUI driver active work zone deadly crash Toms River -

Allen’s family turns grief into push for tougher law

Allen has been mourned as “a beloved husband, devoted father, proud Pappy, loyal brother, and cherished friend” who “loved fiercely, lived fully, and showed up for the people he loved without hesitation.”

In addition to his devoted wife, Allen is survived by their children, 10 grandchildren, as well as his own parents, siblings and many other loved ones.

As part of his celebration of life, friends also organized a Harley Davidson tribute ride.

Allen Adams (L) was struck and killed in an active work zone on a road in Toms River. His wife Melissa (R) is pushing for tougher penalties for such impaired driving (Allen Adams Facebook) Allen Adams (L) was struck and killed in an active work zone on a road in Toms River. His wife Melissa (R) is pushing for tougher penaltiAllen Adams (L) was struck and killed in an active work zone on a road in Toms River. His wife Melissa (R) is pushing for tougher penalties for such impaired driving Allen Adams FBes for such impaired driving Allen Adams FB

His family and loved ones have channeled their grief into the grassroots advocacy group, called "Justice for Allen."

They support a proposed measure that would strengthen the penalties for reckless vehicular homicide by impaired drivers, under circumstances including in a marked work zone.

Senator Latham Tiver, R-Burlington, is prime sponsor of S1931, also called “the Justice for Allen Act.”

The bill unanimously passed the state Senate last year, but stalled and had to be re-introduced this past winter.

“It won’t change what happened to Allen, but we hope it prevents another family from learning how inadequate the law can feel after someone they love leaves for work and never comes home,” Melissa Adams said.

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