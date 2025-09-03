🚨Allen Adams was working on a road crew in Lakewood in the middle of the night

LUMBERTON — Three people have been charged in the death of a road worker.

Allen Adams, 50, of Lumberton, was working in the early morning hours of July 31 with a crew along Lakewood Road (Route 9) near Raymond Road in Toms River when he was struck by a vehicle headed north, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The driver, Douglas Smith, 51, of Lakehurst, was found north of the crash scene. Police said he appeared to be impaired. He was initially charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

A blood test showed that Smith had a blood alcohol level of .151, more than twice the legal limit. He also had cocaine, fentanyl and methadone in his system, according to Billhimer. A warrant was issued for Adams' arrest on Aug. 28 and he was taken into custody at a residence in Toms River on Sept. 3.

Investigators also found that Tammie Malek, 46, and Amy Thorn, 56, both of Toms River, gave false information about Adams' location. They were each charged with hindering the apprehension of another. Billhimer did not disclose the relationship between Adams, Malek and Thorn.

(L-R) Amy Thorn, Douglas Smith, Tammie Malek From left, Amy Thorn, Douglas Smith, Tammie Malek (Ocean County Jail)

Using sorrow for good

The Adams family has turned their anger and sorrow into the creation of "Justice for Allen – Standing for Safer Roads, Stronger Laws," according to a GoFundMe campaign. They seek "double sentences for drivers who kill in work zones and triple sentences for repeat impaired drivers who kill in work zones." They also want to end plea deals for repeat offenders.

State Sen. Latham Tiver, R-Ocean, says he will introduce legislation in Adams' memory to increase criminal penalties against drivers who commit vehicular homicide in a work zone. It would allow charges to be elevated to a first-degree crime if the accident took place within an area of highway construction or repair or designated a safe corridor.

“What happened to Mr. Adams was a highly avoidable tragedy committed by a selfish person who ignored not only our laws but work zone safety warnings," Tiver said in a statement. "Mr. Adams was a skilled worker doing his job to support a family who will never get to see him again. He, along with every construction worker in our state, deserves to be safe while on the clock, repairing our infrastructure.”

