It's The Return Of Pumpkin Spice
Starbucks isn't the only coffee shop announcing the return of the popular fall flavor. Dunkin' is getting in on the fun, too!
Now, I'm not interested in rushing summer along. We still have several weeks left, and all I want to do is soak up every last minute of sunshine before the new school year gets underway, but I do know some people who are ready to trade in their summer Dunkin' Refresher for a pumpkin spice coffee. Hard for me to believe, but it's true.
Dunkin' Is Bringing Pumpkin Spice Back This Month
And if that's you, you won't have to wait much longer. The return of pumpkin spice is just weeks away. With Starbucks recently announcing that the Pumpkin Spice Latte and other fall favorites will return on August 25th, Dunkin' is now out with its official return date, and it's a few days earlier than Starbucks' date.
August 19th!!!
And here's just some of the reaction online. "Best news of the week!" One person already has the calendar marked, while others are saying, "OMG, it's happening, stay calm, everyone." Another person said they can't wait, calling it the best time of the year!
Clearly, some people are more than ready for pumpkin spice season to return to New Jersey.
Read More: Starbucks gives New Jersey pumpkin spice fans a reason to celebrate
Before you know it, we'll be trading in our summer drinks for those cozy fall favorites.
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