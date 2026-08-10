It's The Return Of Pumpkin Spice

Starbucks isn't the only coffee shop announcing the return of the popular fall flavor. Dunkin' is getting in on the fun, too!

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Now, I'm not interested in rushing summer along. We still have several weeks left, and all I want to do is soak up every last minute of sunshine before the new school year gets underway, but I do know some people who are ready to trade in their summer Dunkin' Refresher for a pumpkin spice coffee. Hard for me to believe, but it's true.

Dunkin' Is Bringing Pumpkin Spice Back This Month

And if that's you, you won't have to wait much longer. The return of pumpkin spice is just weeks away. With Starbucks recently announcing that the Pumpkin Spice Latte and other fall favorites will return on August 25th, Dunkin' is now out with its official return date, and it's a few days earlier than Starbucks' date.

August 19th!!!

And here's just some of the reaction online. "Best news of the week!" One person already has the calendar marked, while others are saying, "OMG, it's happening, stay calm, everyone." Another person said they can't wait, calling it the best time of the year!

Clearly, some people are more than ready for pumpkin spice season to return to New Jersey.

Read More: Starbucks gives New Jersey pumpkin spice fans a reason to celebrate



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Before you know it, we'll be trading in our summer drinks for those cozy fall favorites.

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson