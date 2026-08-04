There's still so much of summer left, and I'm not looking to rush it, but for many pumpkin spice fans, this announcement couldn't come soon enough.
I'm still thinking of flip-flops, beach days, and warm summer weather. But before we know it, the leaves will start to change, sweater weather will arrive, and those cool autumn evenings will be here soon.
Starbucks' Fall Menu Drops This Month
If you're already thinking of fall and craving the popular Pumpkin Spice Latte, you won't have to wait much longer. Starbucks has announced that the fan-favorite drink returns on August 25th, along with many other seasonal favorites.
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I was in the supermarket yesterday, and candy corn is already on the shelves, along with Halloween costumes and decorations at another store I went to recently. So it shouldn't come as a big surprise that fall flavors will soon be returning to Starbucks. I'm just someone who wishes summer in New Jersey could go on forever.
New Fall 2026 Drinks at Starbucks
"The seasonal lineup also includes new pumpkin spice beverages, returning pecan-flavored favorites, banana bread-inspired drinks and the new Chaider, a cozy, cider-inspired take on chai."
So whether you're looking to hold on to every last bit of summer, or you're ready to indulge in a little fall flavor, you'll soon be able to enjoy the best of both in New Jersey!
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