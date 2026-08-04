There's still so much of summer left, and I'm not looking to rush it, but for many pumpkin spice fans, this announcement couldn't come soon enough.

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I'm still thinking of flip-flops, beach days, and warm summer weather. But before we know it, the leaves will start to change, sweater weather will arrive, and those cool autumn evenings will be here soon.

Starbucks' Fall Menu Drops This Month

If you're already thinking of fall and craving the popular Pumpkin Spice Latte, you won't have to wait much longer. Starbucks has announced that the fan-favorite drink returns on August 25th, along with many other seasonal favorites.

Read More: A sweet summer NJ spot known for incredible homemade pies

I was in the supermarket yesterday, and candy corn is already on the shelves, along with Halloween costumes and decorations at another store I went to recently. So it shouldn't come as a big surprise that fall flavors will soon be returning to Starbucks. I'm just someone who wishes summer in New Jersey could go on forever.

New Fall 2026 Drinks at Starbucks

"The seasonal lineup also includes new pumpkin spice beverages, returning pecan-flavored favorites, banana bread-inspired drinks and the new Chaider, a cozy, cider-inspired take on chai."

So whether you're looking to hold on to every last bit of summer, or you're ready to indulge in a little fall flavor, you'll soon be able to enjoy the best of both in New Jersey!

Here’s 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly roasted cup of coffee, around NJ. Here's a roundup of 40 spots to get caffeinated — some of them different locations for the same NJ-born brand. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Best coffee shops & cafes near NJ beaches When it comes to food, New Jersey is known for many things such as pizza and pork roll. Don't count us out when it comes to coffee.

With all the hustle and bustle involved in the average New Jersey resident's day, coffee is essential. It doesn't matter whether you're living in the cities of North Jersey or the vacation spots at the shore.

In fact, as the former owner of two Jersey shore coffee houses, Coffee Dot Comedy in Sea Isle City and the Daily Grind in Ocean Grove, I know firsthand how much people at the Jersey shore love their coffee.

With respect to that, I asked my social media following where the best coffee houses at the Jersey Shore were, especially since my two places no longer exist.

Below is what they came up with. (And see this other article for their coffee shop and cafe recommendations for Central Jersey.)

Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson