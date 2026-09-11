Looking for a fun adventure in Cape May this fall? One experience I've been wanting to try for a long time is Revoluntion Rail Company's 4-mile rail-bike journey!

You pedal your way on custom-built rail bikes while taking in beautiful scenery and some of the hidden gems that make Cape May such a special place.

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Railbiking Through Cape May's Scenic Landscapes

It looks like such a fun outdoor adventure that's perfect for all ages and a great way to get a little exercise while enjoying the beautiful fall weather here in New Jersey.

Pedal Cape May Rails This Fall

Along the way, you'll have a chance to stop, explore, and take in the scenery before continuing on your ride. Spend a little time exploring the Garrett Family Preserve, where you can take in the sights and sounds.

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And when you're finished you head back to the Revolution Rail station!

Next, you can grab some lunch, stroll through the shops, explore the town, and soak up everything beautiful Cape May has to offer.

Read More: New Jersey, Margate’s Fall Funfest returns later this month

This is definitely on my fall adventure list! Revolution Rail Company is located at 609 Lafayette Street in Cape May, New Jersey. For more information and to book your next family adventure, click HERE.

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Cape May is one of NJ's great vacation destinations Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy