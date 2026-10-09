There was a study done on the most polite states in America, and you will probably not be surprised to learn that New Jersey did not do very well.

New Jersey Does Poorly On Politeness Study

The minute I heard there was a study done to name the states that are the most polite, I knew the Garden State wouldn't do very well.

Earlier in the morning, I had held the door open for two people at the convenience store, and neither of them bothered to lift their heads from their phones to say thank you. I think they would have walked right into the door had I not been there.

Photo by Daria Nepriakhina 🇺🇦 on Unsplash Photo by Daria Nepriakhina 🇺🇦 on Unsplash

So, when I looked at the study at Preply, I started at the bottom rather than the top because I knew where New Jersey probably was on the list.

New Jersey's Rank For Politeness Isn't Impressive

While my instinct was right that New Jersey wouldn't be near the top of the politeness list, I was surprised to find out we weren't at the bottom of the list either.

Read More: Is New Jersey America's Most Angry State?

New Jersey ranks as the 39th most polite state in America, and if you've lived in New Jersey for any length of time, you know that's surprisingly good news.

Photo by Shaurya Sagar on Unsplash Photo by Shaurya Sagar on Unsplash

For this study, residents of each state were surveyed, and the politeness of their answers was graded. You knew that wouldn't end well for New Jersey.

The Most Polite State In The Nation

If you love politeness and are sick of being in the 39th most polite state, you may want to spend some time in Arkansas, Georgia, or Alabama. They are the most polite states in America.

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One thing about New Jersey is that we are honest. The study also determined each state's perception of its own politeness, and we ranked ourselves 39th, almost like we're proud of it.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for October (chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of October. Some new events have been added for 2026. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander