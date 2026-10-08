If you drove to work this morning, you probably saw evidence that New Jersey is an angry state, but is it the angriest in America?

Is New Jersey America's Angriest State?

It didn't take long for me to find data that lays out for us the angriest states in America, and the reasons they are.

And here's a spoiler alert. New Jersey is an angry state, but we are not the angriest state in America.

Photo by Afif Ramdhasuma on Unsplash Photo by Afif Ramdhasuma on Unsplash

I'm going to break down the data that leads to each state's angry ranking from a study reported at Best Life.

New Jersey Is A Top 10 Angriest State

Before we plan the party celebrating the news that New Jersey is not the angriest state in America, you should be aware that we did place in the top 10.

Read More: How High Is The Stress Level In New Jersey?

New Jersey ranks as the 8th angriest state in America. The results are based on a variety of factors that were considered.

Photo by Ryan Snaadt on Unsplash Photo by Ryan Snaadt on Unsplash

Here are some of the reasons New Jersey ranks in the top ten angriest states in the nation, and some of them may surprise you.

The Reasons New Jersey Is Among America's Angriest States

One of the reasons New Jersey finds itself among the angriest states has to do with social media and the comments we make on it.

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It turns out that 8.8 percent of our internet comments are considered toxic, and that did not help our overall ranking.

I guess it all depends on where you are. If you meet people in the neighborhood or at a local sporting event, you might not encounter any anger. But meet those same people on the roads, and it's a whole different ballgame.

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