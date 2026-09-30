I think I want a recount on this one. Is it possible that New Jersey is not the most stressed state in America?

New Jersey Is Not The Most Stressed State In America

If that small bit of information surprises you, the rest of it is going to take your breath away. Once you have absorbed the fact that we are not the most stressed state in the nation, you may be ready for the rest of the story.

According to the study done by the fine folks at WalletHub, New Jersey is not in the top 10, 20, or 30 most stressed states in the nation.

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

Garden State residents can take comfort in the fact that we live in the state ranked as the 11th least stressed state in the nation. Yes, that's right, 11th.

New Jersey Is Among America's Least Stressed States

This is not something that is easy for the average New Jersey resident to digest. Between the prices of everything, the congestion, and the traffic, it is hard to believe we are not at the other end of this list.

Read More: The Road That Makes NJ Drivers' Blood Boil

The most stressed state in America is Louisiana, and the least stressed is South Dakota. New Jersey is officially the 40th most stressed state in the nation.

Photo by Resume Genius on Unsplash Photo by Resume Genius on Unsplash

Several categories, including work stress, family stress, financial stress, and health and safety-related stress were considered when compiling the rankings.

New Jersey's Strongest Stress-Related Rankings

In the study, the strongest category for New Jersey was the most surprising. We were least stressed about financial issues.

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Our weakest category was work-related stress, where we ranked as the 10th most stressed state in the nation.

So, congratulations to New Jersey. Just look around. We are such a relaxed state.

Unique NJ road design that terrifies most other drivers Some quick-witted responses from out-of-state drivers that were forced to navigate a New Jersey jughandle. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant