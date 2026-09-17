Driving in New Jersey is sure to raise your blood pressure. So, which road raises it the most?

The Roads In New Jersey That Raise Your Blood Pressure The Most

Which New Jersey road sends your blood pressure into orbit? The obvious and accurate answer is whichever road you're on. In no place is that more true than in the Garden State.

But I wanted to be more specific than that. This is a question that deserves a real answer. Driving in New Jersey is np laughing matter.

Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash Photo by Vitaly Gariev on Unsplash

No one knows the answer better than the millions of New Jersey drivers who struggle with their commute every day.

I Asked New Jersey Drivers Which Road Makes Their Blood Boil

I asked New Jersey drivers on social media to name the road that makes their blood boil the most in the Garden State, and as you can imagine, I got a long list of answers.

Read More: These New Jersey Roads Are Actually Fun To Drive On

Before we get to the list, I wanted to share one comment that I know a lot of you will agree with.

It’s not the roads it’s the people on them….Donna M., Highland Lakes, NJ

That quote says it all about driving in New Jersey. But if you had to name one road that is horrible to drive on in the state, which would it be?

The Top 5 New Jersey Roads That Make Your Blood Boil

I created this list of the top 5 blood-boiling roads in New Jersey based on your comments on social media.

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You can use it as a guide for how to avoid any additional grief on the roads in the Garden State. Good luck.

#5 Route 46

#4 Garden State Parkway

#3 Route 22

#2 287

#1 New Jersey Turnpike

Be careful on these, and all the roads in the Garden State. You never know what you'll encounter.

Unique NJ road design that terrifies most other drivers Some quick-witted responses from out-of-state drivers that were forced to navigate a New Jersey jughandle. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant