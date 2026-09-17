We just passed the sad 25th year anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy. It changed things in so many ways, and some of the more visible changes since that dark day happened at our airports.

Remember when you used to be able to go past security all the way to the gate with no ticket just to greet loved ones? That’s only recently changed back and only for some TSA PreCheck members.

Photo by Jakob Owens on Unsplash photography of assorted-color shoes lot on box

Oh, then there were all those years of having to remove your shoes. I once got the pull aside treatment because I wore an old pair of shoes to the airport with soles that had started peeling away and I had glued them back on.

Naturally they thought I could be the next Shoe Bomber and they gave me multiple chemical swab tests and I don’t blame them. I just wasn’t thinking about the six-month-old glue that morning.

Newark may soon let you keep your water through security

Now we know we can’t bring outside water bottles through security checkpoints. If you buy it from a stand past the TSA point, you’re fine to take that on the plane.

But outside water? You’re either told to throw it out or drink it down fast.

That may soon be changing at Newark Liberty International Airport.

According to CBS News, the Transportation Security Administration is weighing allowing TSA PreCheck passengers to bring water bottles through security lanes at a select number of airports in the next few months.

This would be done at airports that have newer CT screening technology and automated detection capabilities which can distinguish water from other liquids and identify any potential threats.

The TSA isn’t saying which airports may be allowed to do this, however there’s an excellent chance Newark would be among them.

Newark Airport Terminal A (Port Authority NYNJ) Newark Airport Terminal A (Port Authority NYNJ)

Newark already has the technology TSA would need

That’s because Newark Liberty is already equipped with the type of 3D-CT scanners needed for the potential program.

Now if this does happen it wouldn’t be for all liquids, only water bottles, so forget about that Coke Zero.

For other liquids, the 3.4 ounce rule would still be in effect.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff's own.

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