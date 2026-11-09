Every January, I tell myself I’ll notice the tolls going up. I never do.

A few cents at the Parkway plaza, a few more at the pump, and by Valentine’s Day it’s just what things cost.

So this year, I looked ahead. Here’s what’s locked in for 2027, and what’s still being decided.

New Jersey’s gas tax is 49.1 cents a gallon, and the state is weighting another increase for Jan. 1.| photo by Eric "EJ" Johnson New Jersey’s gas tax is 49.1 cents a gallon, and the state is weighting another increase for Jan. 1.| photo by Eric "EJ" Johnson

The gas tax: state review due this week

New Jersey’s gas tax went up 4.2 cents on Jan. 1 of this year, to 49.1 cents a gallon for gas and 56.1 cents for diesel, according to the state Treasury.

It could go up again.

Under the 2024 law that funds the Transportation Trust Fund, the amount the gas tax has to raise climbs every year through 2029. State finance officials must review the numbers by Nov. 15, and any change takes effect Jan. 1, NJ Spotlight News reports. If Treasury follows past practice, we’ll know by early December.

That’s with gas already averaging $4.10 a gallon, according to AAA figures cited by NJ Spotlight News.

Bridges and tunnels into New York

Use E-ZPass off-peak at the GWB, the Lincoln or Holland tunnels, or the Staten Island crossings? Your break gets smaller.

Starting Jan. 3, the off-peak discount shrinks by 50 cents. That’s the first step in phasing out the $2 discount over four years.

PATH fares go up 25 cents the same day.

The Port Authority approved both last December, NJBIZ reported.

Heading west?

Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls rise 3.5% on Jan. 3, CBS Pittsburgh reports. The commission calls it its smallest increase since 2014.

The Exit 14 area of the NJ Turnpike, Newark | Google Maps The Exit 14 area of the NJ Turnpike, Newark

Still waiting: the Turnpike and Parkway

NJ Turnpike and Garden State Parkway tolls went up 3% on Jan. 1 this year, the second January increase in a row.

The Turnpike Authority hasn’t announced anything for 2027 yet. I’ll update this story when it does.

The ones going the right way

Minimum wage: $16.48 an hour for most workers on Jan. 1, the state Labor Department says. Seasonal and small employers go to $16.25, farm workers to $15, and the tipped cash wage to $6.61.

$16.48 an hour for most workers on Jan. 1, the state Labor Department says. Seasonal and small employers go to $16.25, farm workers to $15, and the tipped cash wage to $6.61. Social Security: Checks go up 3.6% in January, according to the SSA.

Medicare hasn’t announced its 2027 Part B premium yet, and that usually takes a bite out of the raise.

Every year, the cents add up. This year, at least, we’ll see them coming.