If you love singing karaoke, you are not alone in New Jersey, but what is the top karaoke song in the Garden State?

Is New Jersey A Karaoke State?

Not too long ago, I was asked if I would ever go to karaoke, and I'm not sure I would ever do it. I've got some solid reasons to pass on any karaoke invite, and here are a few.

First off, I shower with myself every day, so I know how badly I sing, even with bathroom acoustics. Plus, I have never sung in public as an adult.

Photo by Singa Karaoke on Unsplash Photo by Singa Karaoke on Unsplash

However, New Jersey is a top 20 karaoke state, so maybe I need to reconsider my fear of public, drunken singing.

The Top Karaoke Songs In New Jersey

The first thing I need to research is what I would be singing if I ever decided to do it. So I dug in a little to find out which songs were favorites in New Jersey for a karaoke performance.

Read More: What Are The Top Christmas Songs In New Jersey

I found a list of the top karaoke songs in New Jersey at Create Excitement, and there's only one New Jersey artist on it, but it's the #1 song on the list.

I'm starting to think I can do this, well, at least some of these songs. Check out the top 5 New Jersey karaoke songs:

#5 Uptown Funk - Bruno Mars

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MGM Resorts Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MGM Resorts

#4 Love Shack - B-52's

Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

#3 Single Ladies - Beyonce

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

#2 Don't Stop Believin' - Journey

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

#1 I Wanna Dance With Somebody - Whitney Houston

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Other New Jersey Artists On The Top Karaoke Song List

If you're looking for Bon Jovi, you'll find Livin' On A Prayer at #6, and that's it for New Jersey. I thought Bruce Springsteen had a shot to make the top 10, and I really thought Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive would be there.

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If I ever decide to do it, I wouldn't disrespect the memory of Whitney with my poor singing, but Love Shack sounds like something I could fumble through after a few cold ones.

The Biggest Music Stars From New Jersey Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau