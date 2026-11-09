Have you ever belted out New Jersey’s top karaoke song?

Have you ever belted out New Jersey’s top karaoke song?

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

If you love singing karaoke, you are not alone in New Jersey, but what is the top karaoke song in the Garden State?

Is New Jersey A Karaoke State?

Not too long ago, I was asked if I would ever go to karaoke, and I'm not sure I would ever do it. I've got some solid reasons to pass on any karaoke invite, and here are a few.

First off, I shower with myself every day, so I know how badly I sing, even with bathroom acoustics. Plus, I have never sung in public as an adult.

Photo by Singa Karaoke on Unsplash
Photo by Singa Karaoke on Unsplash

However, New Jersey is a top 20 karaoke state, so maybe I need to reconsider my fear of public, drunken singing.

The Top Karaoke Songs In New Jersey

The first thing I need to research is what I would be singing if I ever decided to do it. So I dug in a little to find out which songs were favorites in New Jersey for a karaoke performance.

Read More: What Are The Top Christmas Songs In New Jersey

I found a list of the top karaoke songs in New Jersey at Create Excitement, and there's only one New Jersey artist on it, but it's the #1 song on the list.

I'm starting to think I can do this, well, at least some of these songs. Check out the top 5 New Jersey karaoke songs:

#5 Uptown Funk - Bruno Mars

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MGM Resorts
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for MGM Resorts

#4 Love Shack - B-52's

Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

#3 Single Ladies - Beyonce

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

#2 Don't Stop Believin' - Journey

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

#1 I Wanna Dance With Somebody - Whitney Houston

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Other New Jersey Artists On The Top Karaoke Song List

If you're looking for Bon Jovi, you'll find Livin' On A Prayer at #6, and that's it for New Jersey. I thought Bruce Springsteen had a shot to make the top 10, and I really thought Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive would be there.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

If I ever decide to do it, I wouldn't disrespect the memory of Whitney with my poor singing, but Love Shack sounds like something I could fumble through after a few cold ones.

The Biggest Music Stars From New Jersey

Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau

25 Christmas songs performed by NJ artists

If you celebrate Christmas, the next month of your life is likely going to be consumed with shopping for gifts, retrieving a tree, decorating the house, and going out on adventures to see elaborate light displays.

The one thing that you must have at the ready for all of these scenarios is Christmas music.

Since a lot of the songs you hear tend to get repetitive this time of year, why not pay homage to some of the great singers, bands, and musicians that make New Jersey's music history so rich.

Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

Categories: Lou & Michele, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM