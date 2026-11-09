Have you ever belted out New Jersey’s top karaoke song?
If you love singing karaoke, you are not alone in New Jersey, but what is the top karaoke song in the Garden State?
Is New Jersey A Karaoke State?
Not too long ago, I was asked if I would ever go to karaoke, and I'm not sure I would ever do it. I've got some solid reasons to pass on any karaoke invite, and here are a few.
First off, I shower with myself every day, so I know how badly I sing, even with bathroom acoustics. Plus, I have never sung in public as an adult.
However, New Jersey is a top 20 karaoke state, so maybe I need to reconsider my fear of public, drunken singing.
The Top Karaoke Songs In New Jersey
The first thing I need to research is what I would be singing if I ever decided to do it. So I dug in a little to find out which songs were favorites in New Jersey for a karaoke performance.
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I found a list of the top karaoke songs in New Jersey at Create Excitement, and there's only one New Jersey artist on it, but it's the #1 song on the list.
I'm starting to think I can do this, well, at least some of these songs. Check out the top 5 New Jersey karaoke songs:
#5 Uptown Funk - Bruno Mars
#4 Love Shack - B-52's
#3 Single Ladies - Beyonce
#2 Don't Stop Believin' - Journey
#1 I Wanna Dance With Somebody - Whitney Houston
Other New Jersey Artists On The Top Karaoke Song List
If you're looking for Bon Jovi, you'll find Livin' On A Prayer at #6, and that's it for New Jersey. I thought Bruce Springsteen had a shot to make the top 10, and I really thought Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive would be there.
If I ever decide to do it, I wouldn't disrespect the memory of Whitney with my poor singing, but Love Shack sounds like something I could fumble through after a few cold ones.
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