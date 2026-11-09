New Jersey’s favorite password is unbelievable

New Jersey’s favorite password is unbelievable

Photo by Zulfugar Karimov on Unsplash

For many of us, the endless number of passwords we must think of and remember has become the bane of our existence.

The Top Passwords In New Jersey

I’m not sure which is harder, choosing a password you’ll remember or actually remembering it. And the way we choose them carries from personality to personality.

Some of us are the sentimental type and use things that are meaningful to us in our lives, and add random punctuation marks.

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash
Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

Others have a more scientific approach and choose passwords based on something we associate with the account we’re making a password for.

The Top Passwords Used Across America

But you would never know that based on a recent study done by NordPass. If America’s top passwords are anything like New Jersey’s, then we all need to get a little more creative.

Read More: New Jersey Is Very Good At Marriage

Would you ever consider using the word password in your password? I know I wouldn’t but so many people do, it’s the #6 password in the country.

Photo by Zulfugar Karimov on Unsplash
Photo by Zulfugar Karimov on Unsplash

Don’t laugh. Wait until you hear the #1 password in our nation of creative thinking people. It’s 123456. No, I’m not making it up. If you don’t believe me, ask the #2 password, admin.

The Worst Passwords According To Experts

Experts cleverly tell us to choose passwords no one could guess. That kind of thinking is how they got to be experts.

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Rounding out the top 5 passwords in America are 12345678, 123456789, and, you guessed it, 12345. Can I buy an exclamation point? I just changed my work password, and I am proud to say it is not on this list.

The 20 Most Commonly Used Passwords In New York

The ten most commonly used passwords in Idaho, as determined by NordPass.

Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Best NJ towns for retirement 2027

These are the best 14 New Jersey cities and towns for retirement, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2027 Best Places to Retire. The rankings considered affordability, health care, quality of life, and other important factors for retirees.

Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

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