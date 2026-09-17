New Jersey people are confident, direct, loud, and charitable. The question is exactly how attractive are we? One study has the answer.

Is New Jersey Home To America's Most Attractive People?

Let's start with the brutal truth. No, New Jersey is not the most attractive state in America, but there is some good news for us in a recent report at Hubmed Ed.

While New Jersey doesn't boast the best-looking people in America, we do rank in the top 10, just barely.

Photo by mojtaba mosayebzadeh on Unsplash Photo by mojtaba mosayebzadeh on Unsplash

New Jersey is the 10th most attractive state in America, according to this report, and here is how we got there.

Ranking The Most Attractive States In America

In order to determine the ranking for each state, several factors were considered, including facial harmony, skin health, grooming, and expression.

Read More: These New Jersey Roads Are Actually Fun To Drive On

New Jersey's look, referred to as "bold and balanced", landed at the #10 spot in the nation, just behind Minnesota's "clean-cut confidence".

Photo by Andrey Zvyagintsev on Unsplash Photo by Andrey Zvyagintsev on Unsplash

The study also revealed the most attractive male and female from New Jersey, and the honor belongs to Jon Bon Jovi and Anne Hathaway.

New Jersey Women Are The 2nd Most Attractive In America

The best news of the study came in the ranking of best looking women in America, where New Jersey ranked 2nd in the country.

Get our free mobile app

Overall, the best-looking people in America are in California, and the best-looking women reside in Arizona.

Congratulations to New Jersey residents overall, but especially to the women of the Garden State.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for September (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of September. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander