Never Too Late To Chase Dreams

We were talking recently on the show about this really cool story of a 48-year-old dad of three from California who just made his college football debut. Years ago, an injury ended his playing career, and now, decades later, with a little encouragement from his son, he's playing defensive end at San Jose City College.

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I love this story! Maybe there's something you've always wanted to do or try that you put on the back burner because life got busy, but now might be the perfect time to get out and do it. Pick up that hobby, take that class, get back into a sport, learn something completely new.

So we asked you, what's something you've always wanted to try? And we got so many great answers.

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One listener told us she decided at 63 to learn Spanish. She's now on her 134th session, while another decided to learn how to play the guitar.

We also heard from a listener who's retired and decided to take up tap dancing, and another who's going to take drum lessons because he's always wanted to learn how to play.

And then there was the woman who said, "I’ve always wanted to open a restaurant." She loves cooking for her friends and boyfriend, and opening a restaurant has always been her dream.

Dreams Don't Have Expiration Dates

How about the listener who decided to start running? He had never been a runner before, and now he's completed two half marathons and even a full marathon!

I love hearing these stories because they're such a great reminder that it's never too late to try something new!

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