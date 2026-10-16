Can we agree to stop handing this out to trick or treaters on Halloween?

As a kid Halloween is one of the best days of the year.

You get to dress up like your favorite character, hang out with friends on what could be a school night to go trick-or-treating, and of course there’s the candy.

That said, the way some people handle trick or treaters gives me pause.

Photo by David Menidrey on Unsplash jack o'lantern

While Christmas has Ebenezer Scrooge and the Grinch, Halloween has a different kind of curmudgeon and it’s the kind that I have been questioning my entire life.

It’s the person who knows full well that Oct. 31 is coming up, they’ve seen the bags of treats on display for months, they have the porch light on to signify that kids are welcome to come up to ring the doorbell… and they give you change instead of a candy bar.

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash copper-colored coins on in person's hands

Who hands out pennies on Halloween?

I’m too old to be trick or treating and I don’t have any little ones that I would be taking out on Halloween, but I do want to have the chance to look these people in the eyes and ask them “who hurt you? What made you this way?”

I know for a fact those who hand out coins to kids on Halloween were once children themselves, that’s just science. So wouldn’t they know how extremely disappointing it would be to be handed a couple of pennies?

It would be less insulting to just leave the porch light off to send the message that you don’t want to put a smile on kids faces.

Photo by Conner Baker on Unsplash shallow focus photography of a girl holding black bag

And don’t even get me started on things like popcorn balls or circus peanuts. Those also have no place in a child’s trick or treat bag.

My point is: we as a society should agree to put that practice to rest. Dare I say ’in the grave.’

By the way, for those who aren’t total Scrooges for Halloween, we want to see your decorations! You’ll have the chance to win NJ Lottery tickets, read all about it here.

LOOK: These Things in the 1980s Scared the Heck Out of Kids From mail-order guilt to evil movie children to a candy rumor that had zero basis in reality, these are the fears that defined a generation of kids. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

2026 Asbury Park Zombie Walk [PHOTOS] The 18th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Did you know the camp from Friday the 13th, Part 1 is in NJ, and you can now tour it? Get ready, Camp Blood, we're coming for you. An incredible experience of one of the greatest horror movies ever made right here in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈