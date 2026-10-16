National Pasta Day is Oct. 17 2026, and what better place to celebrate it than in the Garden State?

With our significant Italian population and the way we’ve mastered the cuisine, it’s pretty much a given that we would have some of the tastiest dishes you could imagine.

One of the best places to celebrate the esteemed holiday is nestled right in Central Jersey, according to Yelp reviewers.

Sapore Ravioli via Instagram Sapore Ravioli via Instagram

Yelp’s Top 100 Pasta Places of 2026 highlights restaurants, pasta shops, and markets across the U.S., determined by Yelp data and customer reviews.

L&D Sapore Ravioli & Cheese in Middlesex has been named one of the top pasta places in the country

Sapore Ravioli offers a taste of Italy without having to book a flight abroad. They’ve been serving New Jersey for over 55 years, sharing Italian traditions and family recipes with the Middlesex community.

Each dish is thoughtfully prepared by our skilled chefs, using only the freshest ingredients sourced from local farms and artisanal producers

Sapore Ravioli via Instagram Sapore Ravioli via Instagram

In addition to their pasta and house-made raviolis, they also offer award-winning subs.

Experience their pasta for yourself, Sapore Ravioli is located at 429B Lincoln Blvd. in Middlesex, NJ.

Sapore Ravioli via Instagram Sapore Ravioli via Instagram

Also on the list in The Pasta Shop.

Here’s more than 40 great NJ coffee spots to visit New Jerseyans have a strong crop of choices for a freshly brewed cup of coffee, hot or cold. Here's a roundup of more than 40 spots to grab a cup — some are different locations for the same NJ-based franchise. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Here's a taste of the NJ pizza joints Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. This isn't the entire list, but it's a small sample to get you started. Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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