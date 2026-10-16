Middlesex institution L&D Sapore Ravioli earns top 100 spot nationwide
National Pasta Day is Oct. 17 2026, and what better place to celebrate it than in the Garden State?
With our significant Italian population and the way we’ve mastered the cuisine, it’s pretty much a given that we would have some of the tastiest dishes you could imagine.
One of the best places to celebrate the esteemed holiday is nestled right in Central Jersey, according to Yelp reviewers.
Yelp’s Top 100 Pasta Places of 2026 highlights restaurants, pasta shops, and markets across the U.S., determined by Yelp data and customer reviews.
L&D Sapore Ravioli & Cheese in Middlesex has been named one of the top pasta places in the country
Sapore Ravioli offers a taste of Italy without having to book a flight abroad. They’ve been serving New Jersey for over 55 years, sharing Italian traditions and family recipes with the Middlesex community.
Each dish is thoughtfully prepared by our skilled chefs, using only the freshest ingredients sourced from local farms and artisanal producers
In addition to their pasta and house-made raviolis, they also offer award-winning subs.
Experience their pasta for yourself, Sapore Ravioli is located at 429B Lincoln Blvd. in Middlesex, NJ.
Also on the list in The Pasta Shop.
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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.