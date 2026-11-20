As hard as it is to believe, the holiday season is here. Even weeks before Thanksgiving we find ourselves preparing for the big meals and all the gifts.

Sometimes, it's travel that gets us. Having to drive or fly hundreds to thousands of miles to see family and friends. We do it every year, but not every year is treated equally.

It's not just our relatives and friends that can add to the stress we feel (we all know the relatives I'm talking about here), it's also the financial stress. And unfortunately, we're really feeling it here in New Jersey.

As we head into the holiday season, most of us can't help but feel the pressures of rising food prices, more expensive gas, and gifts that were much cheaper compared to a year ago.

MoneyLion conducted a survey of all 50 states earlier this month, with New Jersey standing out at the top of the list. No, we're not number one when it comes to being the most financially stressed, but we're not far off from it.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

We're not #1, but we're not far off

New Jersey ranks fourth as one of the most financially stressed states in America. And considering we're already an expensive state without rising gas or inflation, this makes sense.

According to moneylion.com, " MoneyLion developed a Holiday Stress Index that ranks all 50 states based on changes in holiday spending, credit card debt and income." For New Jersey, one thing jumped out to me above the rest. Credit card debt.

New Jersey's debt load jumped 43.7% compared to last year, bringing our overall average debt total to $1,570. Personally, I'm not surprised by this. With how expensive this state already is, what are some people supposed to do?

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration

What are we supposed to do?

The only state right below us in the top five is South Carolina, with Texas, Louisiana, and Nevada taking the top three spots. More on the survey can be found here.

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.