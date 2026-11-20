When I called my insurance company the other day, all I wanted to do was talk to someone who could answer a few questions about my new insurance plan for the upcoming year. When I called, of course, I got the automated system, and found myself growing more and more impatient as I just wanted to talk to a live person.

That's when I started saying, over and over again, “I want to talk to a human,” “I want to talk to a human,” but it didn’t really seem to work. It took, what felt like forever, to finally connect with someone who was able to answer my questions.

Lou and I talked on the show this week about what New Jerseyans say when they just want to bypass the automated system, or the quickest way to get a live person on the phone.

If someone told me I had to stand on one foot, close my eyes and spin around, I would do it. That’s how frustrated I was. Anything is worth a try!

But luckily, I won’t have to do any of that, because there’s one word that was mentioned, over and over again, throughout the hour, that you guys said usually always works in connecting to a live person.

What’s the word?

REPRESENTATIVE.

And although we also heard many people say, “connect me,” “agent please,” “human,” “cancel service," and “customer service representative,” the magic word seems to be “representative.”

So many people called in and messaged us, through the New Jersey 101.5 station app, all agreeing that "representative" is the word that works.

​​

BEEP BEEP BEEP: These are the 13 types of Wireless Emergency Alerts auto-pushed to your phone The Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system allows government officials to immediately and automatically push messages to all cell phones and mobile devices within a specific geographical area. There are a total of 13 types of messages that can currently be sent as a Wireless Emergency Alert. Nine of them are weather-related warnings, including one that is brand new as of August 2021. Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow