It's hard to believe, but Thanksgiving is just about here. Before you know it, we'll be counting down the days to Christmas, as well as the final seconds of 2026.

So far, November has been rather interesting here in New Jersey. We had that soaking of a storm earlier in the month, and looking back to October, that wild Nor'easter.

But in the grand scheme of things, fall is a transition season and has been behaving as such. The same can also be said for November with its pleasant days and cooler nights.

One thing that's popping out to me this year is how beautiful the fall colors have been, and how long it's sticking around. Hopefully, we'll get lucky with that as we head into Thanksgiving.

Unfortunately, the weather's supposed to go downhill to start the Thanksgiving week, with temps expected to drop. Again, nothing we shouldn't expect for this time of year. But it does beg the question, will it get cold enough for it to snow on Thanksgiving?

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

When it happened, and the odds for 2026

Regardless of what your plans are, knowing what the weather is going to do is critical to timing your travel. Especially now with the busiest travel days of the year (Get Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow's latest weather blog here).

Not just travel, but shopping too. And if the weather gets rough, it can absolutely put a damper on those holiday plans.

On the flip side, snow on the holidays can also be magical. And yes, that includes Thanksgiving. But has it ever happened in New Jersey? The answer to that is yes. And with the weather looking interesting heading into Thanksgiving, could we potentially see some snowflakes?

Thanksgiving snow - When it happened, & the odds in NJ for 2026 A look at the chances of snowfall, as well as other extremes that have occurred on Thanksgiving day in New Jersey (statistics based from the New Brunswick weather station). Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration)

When will it snow?

According to Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow, "we've already had our first snowfall of the year on Nov. 13 when a few mountaintop spots in North Jersey picked up 3 inches of snowfall. So snow season has technically already begun for the Garden State, even though most locations have yet to see any flakes."

On the flipside, New Jersey didn't see a single snowflake in 2025 until Dec. 2. Quite a difference from one year to the next.

With such a discrepancy, one has to wonder when does New Jersey typically see it's first snowfall? Dan Zarrow breaks it all down.

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.