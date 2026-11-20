⚡ One New Jersey lawmaker wants to ban stores from selling energy drinks to anyone under 16.

💰 Retailers caught selling the heavily caffeinated drinks to teens could face fines of up to $1,000 for repeat violations.

🏛️ The bill cites health risks to children and adolescents and is now awaiting committee consideration.

TRENTON — Teens under 16 may not be able to buy energy drinks like Red Bull, Monster, and other similar brands from a store in New Jersey if state lawmakers pass a bill and Gov. Mikie Sherrill signs it into law.

New Jersey bill targets energy drink sales to kids under 16

The bill, A5773, introduced this week by Assemblyman Chris Tully, D-Bergen, would fine retailers up to $1,000 if they are caught repeatedly selling heavily caffeinated drinks to kids under 16.

Under the bill, a retail establishment in the Garden State would be prohibited from selling an energy drink to a person under 16, either directly or indirectly.

The bill defines an “energy drink” as a prepackaged nonalcoholic beverage that has been intentionally supplemented with at least 80 mg or more of total caffeine per serving.

Stores could face $1,000 fines for selling energy drinks to teens

Any store that violates the prohibition under this bill and sells an energy drink to a teen would be fined $500 for the first offense and up to $1,000 for a second or repeated offense.

A retailer would have a legal defense against prosecution of the purchaser falsely claiming to be of legal age by presenting a driver’s license, non-driver identification card, or other qualifying government-issued photo ID.

The purchaser must also have appeared old enough that an ordinary person would reasonably believe the individual was of legal age.

In addition, the retailer must have sold the energy drink in good faith, relying on the ID presented, the purchaser’s appearance, and the belief that the purchaser was legally old enough to make the purchase.

Lawmaker cites health risks of highly caffeinated drinks for children

The bill was prompted by research showing “high-dose caffeinated energy drinks pose documented health risks to young people, Tully told NJ.com.

“Because children and adolescents have a lower tolerance and process stimulants differently than adults, these beverages can overstimulate the nervous and cardiovascular systems,” Tully told the publication.

The bill has been referred to the Assembly Consumer Affairs Committee.

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