I figured a few of you would remember City Gardens. I wasn’t ready for 229 of you.

When I wrote about the Trenton club coming down last week, I asked one question: Were you there? Your answers poured in. More than 800 reactions, 229 comments and 128 shares. Some of you listed dozens of bands. Some of you told stories I’d never heard.

So here they are, in your words.

The band you mentioned most

It wasn’t close. The Ramones came up about 30 times, more than any other band.

GWAR was next, followed by Faith No More, Fugazi, Nine Inch Nails, the Cramps, the Dead Kennedys and Henry Rollins.

“Saw the Ramones there a couple of times,” Joe M. wrote, “but notably, I was there for one of Elvis Ramone’s two shows as drummer, and I didn’t even realize it at the moment."

Ninety cents on a Thursday

If you didn’t go for a show, you went for 90-cent Thursday dance night. Owner Frank Nalbone came up with it, and it started in 1979 with DJ Randy Now, according to the club’s Wikipedia entry.

“Countless 90 Cent Night Thursdays at CG got me through grad school in the early ’80s,” Art Z. wrote.

Carlos S. was on the other side of the turntables. “Worked as the main DJ, including the famous 90 cent dance night on Thursdays, from about 1983 to 1994,” he wrote. “City Gardens was like one big extended family.”

The stories behind the stories

Angela F. says her grandfather, Sam Nalbone, owned the club, and she grew up there, wiping down tables and putting out ashtrays starting at age 5.

“It was before doors opened, Billie Joe was 1 foot away from me by the front bar,” she wrote. “I thought he was a sound check guy with floods on. A couple weeks later, Green Day was the hottest band in the nation.”

Several of you reminded me who was pouring your drinks. Jon Stewart tended bar there from 1984 to 1987, years before “The Daily Show.”

Linda S. met Joey Ramone out back after a show. “I hugged his leg,” she wrote.

Ken S. remembers John Lydon stepping off his tour bus and asking if Ken was his bodyguard.

And Chris M. got roped into helping a friend roadie for a band one night. “I said why not. The band was Anthrax.”

Not everyone was sentimental

“Been closed for decades now everyone is boohooing it’s getting torn down,” one reader wrote.

Mike D. saw it another way. “This venue should have been saved. Nothing is sacred in NJ.”

Where to relive it

Randy Now, the man who booked so many of those shows, still runs a record store, Randy Now’s Man Cave in Hightstown. A few of you said he’s great to talk to.

The 2014 documentary “Riot on the Dance Floor” tells the story of Randy and the club.

And to Karen, Richard and Linda, who all mentioned Robert Hazard and the Heroes: I was there for that one too.

The club is gone. Your stories aren’t.

Just up the road from where City Gardens stood, I took a walk across the Delaware last week. Here are the photos.