We've all done something stupid in our lives resulting in an injury, right?

I told you about the kitchen accident with me making lasagna that ended up with me with a knife in my leg and in the ER.

I got lucky for sure.

Last month, a local guy was almost not so lucky. Thankfully, there were members of law enforcement who saved the day.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

A Frightening accident at home

On October 9, a Piscataway man was at home using a box cutter when an accident turned into a potentially deadly emergency.

He accidentally cut his leg, striking an artery and causing severe bleeding. He called 911 for help.

911 Dispatcher Coppola took the call. She calmly kept the man focused and guided him through the frightening moments before officers arrived.

She stayed on the phone, calmly giving him instructions as help raced to his home.

Then Sergeant Rapach and Officers Kreideweis and Dougherty arrived. They immediately recognized the seriousness of the injury and took action to control the bleeding.

Working together, they applied two tourniquets and continued caring for the man until advanced life support paramedics arrived.

Consider what that teamwork meant.

A man suffered a potentially life-threatening injury in his own home. A dispatcher became his lifeline over the telephone.

Three responding officers put their training to work when every moment mattered.

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

Recognizing the people behind a life-saving response

The Piscataway Police Department recognized Sergeant Rapach, Officers Kreideweis and Dougherty, and Dispatcher Coppola for their composure, quick thinking and teamwork.

Their response is a powerful reminder that protecting a community requires skill, compassion, and people who can remain calm under pressure.

To Sergeant Rapach, Officers Kreideweis and Dougherty, and Dispatcher Coppola: thank you for your professionalism, compassion and service.

You are our Blue Friday honorees.

Once in a lifetime day-trip experience from NJ Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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