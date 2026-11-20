I guess I have a special place in my heart for the Turtle Back Zoo. It’s been around in West Orange, New Jersey since before I was alive.

I remember going as a very young child with my mom and her friend’s kids. It was the first zoo I ever set foot in.

It was much smaller back then and we actually nearly lost this gem of a zoo in the mid to late 90s.

Turtle Back Zoo via Google Maps/ Canva/ TSM Illustrations Turtle Back Zoo

It had fallen into disrepair, but a revitalization plan came along in the 2000s and it received accreditation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. By 2023 the zoo was reaching nearly one million visitors per year.

Part of that revitalization was a Holiday Lights Spectacular in 2006 to celebrate the Christmas and holiday season. It’s become a tradition, and it’s back again this year.

Turtle Back Zoo lights - Courtesy Essex County Turtle Back Zoo lights - Courtesy Essex County

If you want to be dazzled, there will be over 50 winter and animal-themed glowing figures illuminated by nearly 1,000,000 lights throughout the zoo.

(I hope one is the Coca-cola polar bear.)

The displays are breathtaking, but there’s so much more.

Ice carving demonstrations Fridays at 6 p.m. in the amphitheater: November 20 and 27 and December 4, 11, and 18.

Turtle Back Zoo lights - Courtesy Essex County Turtle Back Zoo lights - Courtesy Essex County

You can meet Santa from 5pm to 8:30pm on the following days:

▪️ Friday to Sunday, November 20 – 22

▪️ Friday to Sunday, November 27 – 29

▪️ Friday to Sunday, December 4 – 6

▪️ Friday to Sunday, December 11 – 13

▪️ Nightly, December 16 – 23

The Grinch will be lurking around for meet-and-greets in the zoo’s picnic area Friday through Sunday December 18 - 20.

Turtle Back Zoo lights - Courtesy Essex County Turtle Back Zoo lights - Courtesy Essex County

During Turtle Back Zoo’s Holiday Lights for 2026 you’ll have food options at their café, and s’mores just outside.

Also kettle corn and hot cocoa by their kiddie train. Zeppoles available by the sea turtle exhibit and holiday treats can be found by their Africa section.

Perhaps even more magical is the admission. It is free for the Holiday Lights in the evenings. No reservations required.

Visitors are encouraged to bring "donations of non-perishable food items, new toys, and gently used coats that are distributed back into the community."

The display and festivities are sponsored by ReWorld, PSE&G and the Zoological Society of New Jersey.

Turtle Back Zoo lights - Courtesy Essex County Turtle Back Zoo lights - Courtesy Essex County

You can see this year’s Holiday Lights Spectacular at Turtle Back Zoo, from 5pm to 9pm all nights:

▪️ Friday to Sunday, November 20 – 22

▪️ Friday to Sunday, November 27 – 29

▪️ Nightly from Friday, December 4 through Thursday, December 31

Closed on December 24 and 25.

For members, a zoo Members Only night kicked things off on Thursday.

You’ll find Turtle Back Zoo at 560 Northfield Avenue in West Orange.

Happy Holidays!

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