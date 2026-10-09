Sometimes it seems like we have too many “national days,” but there's one coming up that I think is worth celebrating, especially in the Garden State.

National Pasta Day is Oct. 17, 2026

With our substantial Italian population, or those who aren’t Italian and just can’t get enough pasta (yours truly), New Jersey is the perfect place to celebrate such an important day, and one study happens to agree with me on that.

the.pasta.shop via Instagram the.pasta.shop via Instagram

Yelp put out their list of the top 100 pasta places in the U.S., identifying businesses in the pasta shops category, then ranking the spots using factors like the total volume and ratings of reviews.

Coming in at number one is a Morris County gem.

the.pasta.shop via Instagram the.pasta.shop via Instagram

The Pasta Shop in Denville was ranked as the best pasta restaurant in the country.

Nestled in Denville, the fine casual eatery prides themselves on their hand-made pastas and wood-fired classic Italian American dishes made with top quality ingredients and cooked with love.

If you have a gluten intolerance, don’t fret: they make gluten-free pasta on a designated machine.

Yelpers praise the first-come, first-served restaurant and market with its open kitchen, wood-burning oven, and pasta-making demos in the front window, but recommend arriving early to snag one of the few tables.

the.pasta.shop via Instagram the.pasta.shop via Instagram

The Pasta Shop is open during the following hours:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Thursday: 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Friday: 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

the.pasta.shop via Instagram the.pasta.shop via Instagram

The Pasta Shop is located at 13 First Ave. in Denville, NJ.

Mangia!

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The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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