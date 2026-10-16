If you’ve driven home from the Shore on a summer Sunday, you know the exact spot.

You’re heading west on the Atlantic City Expressway with three lanes, and then, in Winslow Township, the road squeezes down to two. Brake lights. Everybody merges. And you sit.

Going down the shore isn’t much better. From Route 42 to Winslow, it’s two lanes, and you crawl until the road finally opens up.

Help is finally on the way.

A third lane, 18 years in the making

Officials broke ground Wednesday on a third lane for 13 miles of the expressway between Winslow and Gloucester townships, NJ.com reported. The project was first proposed in 2008.

The price tag is $400 million, the biggest capital project the South Jersey Transportation Authority has ever done, according to Executive Director Stephen Dougherty.

Don’t expect relief by Memorial Day. Construction on the first segment, in Sicklerville, is expected to start in 2028, and all three phases should be done by 2034. One early fix is an extra lane on a ramp near Sicklerville Road, where traffic backs up. It could arrive sooner, NBC10 Philadelphia reported.

The last widening worked

I love what they did from Winslow east. That widening was finished in 2013, Dougherty said, and it made a huge difference.

The problem is where it ends. “The back-ups start where the third lane stops,” U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross (D-1st District) said back in 2022. Once this is done, you’ll get your third lane right from Camden and Gloucester counties. About time.

When the expressway opened in 1964, it gave us a faster way to the Shore than the Black Horse Pike. For a kid from Mays Landing, that was a big deal.

The merge arrow where the westbound Atlantic City Expressway drops from three lanes to two, near milepost 31 in Winslow Township. | Google Maps Lane-merge arrow painted on the westbound Atlantic City Expressway where the left lane ends near milepost 31

You’re already paying for it

There’s not much we can do about tolls going up. The expressway went cashless in January with a 3% increase, and E-ZPass drivers now pay $5 at the Egg Harbor plaza, 42 Freeway reported.

This project is being paid for out of a $500 million fund created by a toll increase approved in 2020.

So if we’re paying more, this is what I want to see: the money going back into the road that gets us to and from the Shore.

“When congestion causes delays, it affects more than the drivers sitting in traffic,” Dougherty said. “It can affect an employee trying to make a delivery or a family deciding where to spend its time and money.”

A smoother, faster drive is at least something we get in return.

Where’s your worst Shore traffic spot? Tell me in the comments.