There’s a feeling you get on a back road in October.

The windows are cracked just enough. The air smells like leaves and somebody’s wood stove. You come around a bend, and the whole hillside is on fire with red, orange and gold. For a second, nobody in the car says anything.

Then you realize it won’t last. A week, maybe two, and a good rainstorm will bring it all down. That’s what makes it so special. Fall in New Jersey doesn’t wait for you.

And this weekend, it’s here.

When the leaves peak in NJ

Northwest New Jersey goes first. Sussex and Warren counties are forecast to hit peak color Oct. 17 to 20, this weekend, according to the More Than Just Parks foliage tracker. Passaic, Morris and Essex counties are right there with them.

Central Jersey follows around Oct. 21. South Jersey peaks around Oct. 24, and Cape May is the last county to turn, around Oct. 29.

So if you’ve been waiting for the right weekend to head north, this is it.

EJ after lighting a cozy fall bonfire. | Eric ‘EJ’ Johnson / Townsquare Media EJ after lighting a cozy fall bonfire. | Eric ‘EJ’ Johnson / Townsquare Media

Backroads by day

We built a weekend around that drive. From Friday night at 7 through Sunday night, it’s Backroads and Bonfires Weekend on New Jersey 101.5, with Jersey’s Biggest Hits picked for the road by day and the fire pit by night.

What makes a backroads song? It has to feel like motion. It has to make you want to skip the highway.

“Take the Long Way Home” from Supertramp says it right in the title, and on a weekend like this, you should. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” might be the ultimate backroads song, even if John Denver was singing about West Virginia. And “Thunder Road” is Jersey, windows down. Bruce wrote the backroads anthem for all of us.

Don’t worry if your drive is more Parkway than country lane. These sound just as good on the big roads, and we’ll keep you moving with New Jersey 101.5 Fast Traffic.

Hits for your pits by night

When the sun goes down, the playlist changes.

Maybe you’re spending the weekend at a cozy cabin in the Highlands with a fire pit out back. Or maybe you’re doing the same thing at home with the neighbors. Either way, we’ve got hits for your pits.

A bonfire song is one everybody knows the words to. “Brown Eyed Girl” is the campfire sing-along. “Night Moves” from Bob Seger fits fall like a flannel shirt, “with autumn closing in.” And “Brandy” comes from Looking Glass, a band that got its start at Rutgers.

There are plenty more on both lists. You’ll just have to listen.

Catch it while you can

That hillside on fire with color doesn’t stay that way. Neither does the crackle of a fire with good friends on a cool October night.

So take the long way this weekend. Turn it up. And enjoy it while it’s here.