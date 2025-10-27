Finally, something other than pickleball!

Everywhere you turn in New Jersey, it feels like another Pickleball court is popping up. So it’s about time something for basketball lovers hit the scene.

According to 42Freeway, the brand-new PickUp USA Fitness just opened in Sicklerville, and it’s really sharpening up the local basketball scene.

This place sounds incredible.

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash loading...

🏀A 12,000-square-foot home for hoops

Located on Berlin-Cross Keys Road, not far from Camden County Tech, the 12,000-square-foot indoor facility is all about real basketball games, not just casual shootarounds. It’s real games, real courts, and no waiting around wondering if anyone’s going to show up.

They’ve got world-class hardwood courts by Ecore Athletic, a company known for top-tier basketball flooring, plus referees for every pickup game.

No arguments, no “that was a foul” debates. This is about actual gameplay.

Games run in quick 10-minute bursts with refs, digital scoreboards, and team jerseys so it feels like the real thing, not just another pickup run at the park.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

🏀Tech meets teamwork

An in-house PickUp USA app lines you up for your next game and displays your matchup on screens throughout the gym. The result? Organized, competitive basketball for players who actually want to hoop, not just wait around hoping someone shows up.

Memberships start at about $50 a month, and that gets you everything including unlimited pickup games, access to the gym, and even a lounge with foosball tables for when you’re catching your breath.

Photo by Gene Gallin on Unsplash Photo by Gene Gallin on Unsplash loading...

🏀A comeback for Jersey’s basketball fans

They’re still offering early sign-up deals, so if you’ve been itching for a real indoor place to play that’s not a school gym or a cracked outdoor court, this is it.

If you’re a basketball fan who’s been drowning in Pickleball ads, this is your comeback.

Finally, a place in Jersey where you can just show up and hoop.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

