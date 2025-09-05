🔴 More than a dozen people arrested and indicted in an auto theft ring bust

🔴 Authorities say it's tied to the Oct. 12, 2023 killing of a Philadelphia police officer

🔴 Officer Richard Mendez was shot to death while trying to stop a car theft

After a months-long investigation, authorities say they've caught the men responsible for operating a violent auto theft ring out of Camden County that has been linked to the murder of a Philadelphia police officer.

On Friday, New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin and other officials announced the arrests and indictments of 13 people.

Three of the members in the organization face murder charges in the Oct. 12, 2023 killing of Philadelphia Police Officer Richard Mendez in a parking lot at Philadelphia International Airport, authorities said.

Yobranny Martinez-Fernandez, of Camden, was 18 years old at the time. He is accused of firing the shots that killed Mendez.

Martinez-Fernandez and two other participants in the theft ring were attempting to steal a vehicle at the airport when Mendez and Officer Raul Ortiz intervened, officials said. Their trial is set to begin in November.

Law enforcement officers gather for a viewing for officer Richard Mendez at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)

Mendez was shot four times and pronounced dead. Ortiz was shot once in the arm and treated at the hospital.

It was one of dozens of attempted vehicle thefts committed by the organized group, authorities said.

Platkin said the "sophisticated and dangerous" criminal organization stole at least 41 vehicles from residential homes, car dealerships, and airports.

The group is accused of stealing cars throughout four states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New York.

A map of the multistate auto theft enterprise takedown operating out of Camden County (NJ Attorney General's Office)

In New Jersey, the criminal group hit communities in Camden County, Bergen County, Burlington County, Somerset County, Union County, Mercer County, and Essex County, according to Theresa Hilton, the director of the Division of Criminal Justice.

Accused ringleaders in violent Camden County auto theft ring

Authorities say two brothers led the auto theft ring.

Alex Vargas, 27, of Camden and Alexi Vargas, 24, of Pennsauken, are charged with first-degree racketeering, promoting organized street crime, conspiracy, theft charges, and weapons offenses.

Alex Vargas, at left, and his brother Alexi Vargas are charged with leading an auto theft ring out of Camden County (NJ Attorney General's Office)

The brothers researched which cars to steal and handed orders down the chain, authorities said.

According to officials, Alexi Vargas was also the perpetrator of a shooting in Winslow on Sept. 13, 2023.

Authorities said that below the Vargas brothers was Albert Santana Fernandez, who managed the theft crew members.

After the cars were stolen, the group created new Vehicle Identification Numbers and fake registrations so they could sell the vehicles with the new fake documents.

The organizational leadership of the auto theft ring bust announced on Friday, according to authorities (NJ Attorney General's Office)

Each member of the group was charged with first-degree racketeering.

They also face dozens more charges ranging from conspiracy to commit theft, to computer criminal activity, to weapons offenses.

