WINSLOW — A teen is in critical condition after getting shot in a park on Tuesday night.

Township police said shots were fired at New Brooklyn Park off Erial Road around 9:40 p.m. Video of the parking lot where the shots were fired shows at least 10 evidence markers with a K-9 and a section of the lot cordoned off with yellow evidence tape.

There no longer appears to be a threat to the public, according to police.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation.

Map shows the location of New Brooklyn Park in Winslow

New Brooklyn Park: community gathering spot turned crime scene

Police said the 16-year-old was taken to Cooper University Hospital and was in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-567-0700.

New Brooklyn Park is a county park with cycling and hiking paths, two playgrounds, and fishing.

