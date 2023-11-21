NJ man buying bagels thwarts teen carjacker, cops say

🔴 A Sicklerville man buying bagels left his car running

WINSLOW — A New Jersey man visiting a local bagel shop had to jump into action to stop his car from being stolen.

The victim, a 30-year-old man from Sicklerville, went to Jersey Bagel & Food Mart on Monday morning shortly before 11 a.m., according to the Winslow police.

He parked his car but left it running unattended as he went into the shop on Sicklerville Road.

While he was inside, someone got into the victim's vehicle and tried to drive off. The victim left the store, saw what was happening, and rushed to the passenger side door of his vehicle.

As the vehicle was still moving, the victim managed to jump inside through the passenger side door and struggled with the carjacker to get back control of the vehicle. The vehicle then hit a car on Sicklerville Road in the driveway of Jersey Bagel and rolled forward to hit another parked vehicle.

A Winslow cop who happened to be passing the bagel shop saw the suspect jump out of the vehicle and run. The police officer alerted other responding units using the radio and a search began.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office brought in K-9 units and the Voorhees police responded as well.

Soon, police located the suspect running through the nearby Kenwood condo complex. He was arrested and taken to Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.

The suspect has only been identified as a 17-year-old male from Sicklerville. Police have not named him because he is a minor.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident.

New Jersey has reached out to the Winslow police for information on the charges filed against the suspect.

