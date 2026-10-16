We celebrate National Boss's Day, and a recent study reveals that Garden State residents love their boss more than almost every other state in America.

New Jersey Residents Love Their Boss

As we celebrate National Boss's Day, I wondered whether New Jersey was a state that looked at our bosses in a positive light.

It's a legitimate question, because we complain about almost everything in the Garden State, and the boss seemed like an easy target.

Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash Photo by krakenimages on Unsplash

But I was surprised to find that our feelings toward New Jersey bosses were quite different from what I had originally expected.

Study Reveals That Most New Jersey Residents Like Their Boss

In a report that I found, 64% of employees in New Jersey say they like their boss. And that’s enough to rank us #7 in the nation for positive feedback about our bosses.

Read More: This New Jersey Road Is Among The Most Hated In America

The results may come as a surprise to you, because we know, as New Jersey residents, that most of us never miss the opportunity to complain, and you would think our boss would be a likely target.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

But it turns out that a majority of Garden State employees have a solid relationship with our supervisor.

The State That Loves The Boss The Most

The state that loves the boss the most is South Carolina, but the percentage of employees who reported they like their boss there is only 5% more than in New Jersey.

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So, congratulations to both the bosses and workers of New Jersey for the positive outlook, and happy National Boss's Day.

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo