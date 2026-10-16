National Boss’s Day study – New Jersey loves our bosses
We celebrate National Boss's Day, and a recent study reveals that Garden State residents love their boss more than almost every other state in America.
New Jersey Residents Love Their Boss
As we celebrate National Boss's Day, I wondered whether New Jersey was a state that looked at our bosses in a positive light.
It's a legitimate question, because we complain about almost everything in the Garden State, and the boss seemed like an easy target.
But I was surprised to find that our feelings toward New Jersey bosses were quite different from what I had originally expected.
Study Reveals That Most New Jersey Residents Like Their Boss
In a report that I found, 64% of employees in New Jersey say they like their boss. And that’s enough to rank us #7 in the nation for positive feedback about our bosses.
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The results may come as a surprise to you, because we know, as New Jersey residents, that most of us never miss the opportunity to complain, and you would think our boss would be a likely target.
But it turns out that a majority of Garden State employees have a solid relationship with our supervisor.
The State That Loves The Boss The Most
The state that loves the boss the most is South Carolina, but the percentage of employees who reported they like their boss there is only 5% more than in New Jersey.
So, congratulations to both the bosses and workers of New Jersey for the positive outlook, and happy National Boss's Day.
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