Study says employees in NJ love their bosses

This can’t be right, can it? New Jerseyans are never shy about voicing their opinions, and, well, a lot of them are negative, which is why I was surprised that a recent study proclaimed that New Jersey employees, for the most part, love their bosses!

The data was compiled by Slot Tracker; they set out to find out what perception employees had of their bosses, and the underlying factors that influenced those perceptions.

They found that New Jersey is in the top ten of states where employees like their bosses; we came in at #7.

Among New Jersey residents, 64.1% admitted to liking their boss, citing good communication as the primary factor. New Jersey employees are significantly happier with their bosses compared to their neighboring state, Pennsylvania (58%), which ranked 24th among states analyzed.

Slot Tracker Slot Tracker loading...

Residents from South Carolina like their boss the most with a significant 68.6% expressing a positive opinion. Amongst respondents, those aged between 50-69 are most fond of their bosses, with a staggering 72.7% admitting to liking them – 12% higher than 18-34-year-olds.

While the affinity for their bosses is fairly balanced, males in South Carolina exhibit a greater fondness to their bosses than females, with good management being cited as the primary reason.

FXQuadro FXQuadro loading...

Residents of Oklahoma are the least fond of their bosses. Only 51.5% of residents admit to liking their boss, which is 17.1% less than top-ranked state, South Carolina. Individuals aged 50-69 are the most unhappy with their bosses, with only 44.4% admitting to liking them.

This percentage is the lowest among all states and age groups. In Oklahoma, males appear to like their bosses the most with 57.6% of positive reviews, compared to 45.2% of females. Females in Oklahoma are the second least fond state overall, following behind females in Nevada, where only 33.3% like their bosses.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.