Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken to open first NJ location

Shaquille O’Neal, who grew up in New Jersey, is bringing his successful “Big Chicken” restaurant concept to the Garden State.

The NBA Hall of Fame and Olympic gold medalist started the chain in 2018 and it has experienced impressive growth.

According to QSR, the new Big Chicken will be at Bridgewater Commons, with an opening date sometime in mid-June.

According to the Big Chicken website:

Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It® crusted mac n’ cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal.

Some of their signature dishes include:

🔴 Lucille’s Mac ‘n’ Cheese: A twist on the classic comfort food, made just the way mom used to make it, but with a crispy Cheez-It crust.

🔴 Crispy Chicken Sandwiches: Sink your teeth into crispy, flavorful chicken sandwiches that are sure to satisfy your cravings.

🔴 Tenders: Tender, juicy chicken tenders that are perfect for dipping.

🔴 Hand-Crafted Ice Cream Shakes: Cool down with a delicious shake made from scratch.

There are currently 30 Big Chicken stores open, with another 300 in the planning stage.

