This was just voted the most iconic food in New Jersey

Food Network recently took on the challenge of naming the most iconic food in each of the 50 states. When you think of New York as the state and not the city, it’s easy to see how they arrived at Buffalo wings as the Empire State’s.
For Pennsylvania, with such a heavy Philadelphia influence they chose the Philly cheesesteak. But they didn’t choose sides in the Pat’s v Geno’s war.
Others seem just as obvious, like Massachusetts being clam chowder. As in, “My boy’s wicked smaht, and he loves his clam chowdah!”
Or Maryland’s most iconic food being steamed crabs.
So with all that New Jersey has going for it when it comes to food what could they have possibly picked as our most iconic?
Pizza would feel the most obvious, but it wasn’t that.
We certainly take our bagels seriously and I would argue ours are better than NYC’s. But no.
Wouldn’t something iconic be a thing you can’t really find anywhere else? I’m thinking pork roll? (Settle down Taylor hamites.) Yet it isn’t pork roll.
The most iconic food from New Jersey named by the Food Network is…
Disco fries.
Full-throttle decadence. Fries smothered in melted mozzarella (OK, OK, mutz — settle down, mutzites) and warm gravy. You’ll find this in many New Jersey diners but it’s said to be the Tick Tock Diner in Clifton that originated disco fries. It used to be a North Jersey thing but it’s now statewide.
So there you have it. Jersey’s most iconic food, disco fries. Probably one of our messiest, too. You’ll find the most iconic food in all 50 states here.
