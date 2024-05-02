8 best outdoor NJ locations for beautiful photoshoots

Newly engaged? Adding a new addition to your family? Graduating from college? Whatever it may be, this time of the year is the best for having an outdoor photoshoot.

The cold weather is gone, temps are getting warmer, and the flowers are blooming. The best part of the Garden State is how different one end is from the other.

If you’re more into a city-scape background, New Jersey has it.

Hoboken (Haewon Oh via Unsplash) Hoboken (Haewon Oh via Unsplash) loading...

If you’d like more of a nature scene, New Jersey has it.

Absecon (Iago Godoy via Unsplash) Absecon (Iago Godoy via Unsplash) loading...

Do you have a certain location or landmark in mind? There’s plenty to choose from.

Whether you hire a photographer or grab your own camera and DIY it, there’s a never-ending list of places for you to visit in New Jersey to get that perfect picture.

Christian Wiediger via Unsplash Christian Wiediger via Unsplash loading...

When I first got engaged, I remember having a hard time choosing the location for our engagement photos and I know many other people who have experienced the same.

So I surveyed people I know and the different photo scenarios they are currently in or have recently gone through, and we came up with the best outdoor locations to capture beautiful photos in New Jersey.

Just remember: most places require a permit to shoot professional photos, so make sure to research that before heading out with your camera.

Great Falls of Paterson

One word: waterfalls. What more do you need?

Great Falls of Paterson (Kevin Jarrett via Unsplash) Great Falls of Paterson (Kevin Jarrett via Unsplash) loading...

Hoboken Waterfront

Just because you’re in New Jersey doesn’t mean you can’t have the beautiful New York City skyline as your backdrop.

Hoboken (Ryan Stone via Unsplash) Hoboken (Ryan Stone via Unsplash) loading...

Asbury Park

The ocean speaks for itself, but don’t forget about the urban feel the boardwalk gives off.

Asbury Park (Tommy Kwak via Unsplash) Asbury Park (Tommy Kwak via Unsplash) loading...

Princeton University

If you’re looking for gardens and a Gothic-like architectural backdrop, you can get both in the same place.

Princeton University (Brian Wegman 🎃 via Unsplash) Princeton University (Brian Wegman 🎃 via Unsplash) loading...

Red Bank

Hang out along the Navesink River for a New England feel to your backdrop.

Red Bank (Google Maps) Red Bank (Google Maps) loading...

Cape May Point

All you need is the lighthouse.

Cape May Point State Park New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection loading...

Jersey City

You can get another angle of the NYC skyline from Jersey City but you can also capture more local cityscape photos. There are a lot of new architecture popping up here as well.

Liberty State Park (Sandra Grünewald via Unsplash) Liberty State Park (Sandra Grünewald via Unsplash) loading...

Botanical Gardens in Ridgewood

You’re getting close to crossing the New York border but on the New Jersey side is Ridgewood with the Skylands Manor sitting at the top of the state with their gorgeous Botanical Gardens, a fountain, and beautiful arches.

NJ Botanical Gardens NJ Botanical Gardens loading...

The 15 best places to live in New Jersey Listed in descending order, here are the 15 places in New Jersey that Niche graded the highest. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.