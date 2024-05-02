These are New Jersey’s safest cities

There has been good news on the safety front in New Jersey; first, we learned that we do well for worker safety and now comes new research that says when it comes to crime, we are one of the safest states.

Safe Wise is out with their annual Safest Cities report and it ranks New Jersey pretty high.

According to the report, New Jersey consistently boasts some of the lowest crime rates in the country, but New Jersey residents express the eighteenth-highest level of concern about their safety. Despite years of low crime rates, just 46% of residents say they feel safe in The Garden State.

Here are some stats from the survey:

⚫ New Jersey's property crime rate of 15.7 incidents per 1,000 people is the tenth-lowest in the nation.

⚫ Fewer survey respondents (19%) reported personal experiences with property crime this reporting year compared to the previous year (24%). That's the third lowest in the US.

⚫ 31% of participants reported experiencing package theft, making New Jersey the tenth lowest state for falling victim to package theft (US 35%).

⚫ 67% of people in New Jersey use some form of property protection, compared to 75% nationwide.

⚫ The top form of property protection in New Jersey was security cameras with 37% of survey respondents using them. This is lower than the national average of 39%.

⚫ 3 in 10 New Jersey respondents (30%) said they increased their security measures in the 12 months prior to the survey (US 35%).

So, without further ado, here are New Jersey’s safest cities:

1. Vernon Township

2. Bernards Township

3. Jefferson Township

4. New Milford

5. Hillsborough Township

6. West Milford Township

7. Dumont

8. Denville Township

9. Sparta Township

10. Jackson Township

11. Mount Olive Township

12. Hopatcong

13. Manchester Township

14. Warren Township

15. Hopewell Township

16. Barnegat Township

17. Westfield

18. Roxbury Township

19. Princeton.

20. Middlesex Borough

Vernon Township, the safest city, had 0 violent crimes and 35 property crimes.

There are a lot of stats about the safest cities in the report, which can be found here.

