New Jersey is one of the safest states for worker safety

There are a lot of pluses to living in New Jersey, and a new report adds a new, important one: worker safety.

A safety company, Protex Ai compiled a list with the most dangerous states for workers based on their level of safety in terms of work environment, alongside the most dangerous jobs in the country.

New Jersey came out looking pretty good; according to the report: "The Garden State has a relatively high cost of living, but in the last five years, it has had fewer workplace fatalities among other states, 2.67 per 100,000 workers."

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration provides federal oversight but many states choose to implement additional regulations. In 2022, there were 5,486 fatal work injuries nationwide, equating to 3.7 fatalities per 100,000 full-time equivalent workers.

OSHA’s efforts, along with those of state partners and other stakeholders, have significantly reduced worker deaths and injuries since 1970.

According to the report, the most hazardous occupations include:

⚫ Farming, fishing, and forestry is the most dangerous industry to work in the US, with 23.5 fatalities per 100.000 workers.

⚫ Second on the list is the transportation and material moving industry, with 14.6 deaths per 100,000 workers.

⚫ Construction and extraction ranks third with 13 fatalities per 100.000 laborers.

(Some states were excluded from the ranking because of a lack of key Bureau of Labor Statistics injury, illness, and fatality data).

