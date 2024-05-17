Drunk driver in stolen vehicle sentenced for scary Bridgewater, NJ crash

Drunk driver in stolen vehicle sentenced for scary Bridgewater, NJ crash

Jose Villanueva-Izaguirre (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office)

A Plainfield man has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for a reckless crash in 2023 that nearly killed someone.

Jose C. Villanueva-Izaguirre is headed behind bars for charges including assault by auto, driving while unlicensed and causing bodily injury, and taking a motor vehicle unlawfully.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty in March.

According to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, Villanueva-Izaguirre was drunk behind the wheel of a Honda and had no license when he ran a red light and slammed into a Kia at the intersection of Route 22 and Vosseller Ave. in Bridgewater on June 11.

Two of three individuals in the Kia suffered serious bodily injuries in the early morning crash. One passenger in the vehicle driven by Villanueva-Izaguirre suffered near-fatal injuries.

The Honda was not Villanueva-Izaguirre's vehicle — he had taken it from an acquaintance without their knowledge or permission, police said. Two of his three passengers were not wearing seat belts.

Villanueva-Izaguirre's blood alcohol content was 0.12%, and subsequent tests confirmed the defendant also had cocaine and THC (found in marijuana) in his system.

In addition to prison time, Villanueva-Izaguirre has been ordered to pay more than $17,000 in restitution to one of the crash victims.

