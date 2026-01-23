👮‍♂️ Second DUI arrest clouds New Jersey police officer's lengthy career.

👮‍♂️ Crash in an unmarked patrol car led to earlier charges.

👮‍♂️ Multiple court dates loom as department disciplines veteran officer.

NORTH PLAINFIELD — A suspended police lieutenant is facing his second DUI arrest in under a year.

Lt. Edward Ciempola has served North Plainfield for 40 years. But his reputation has taken a hit recently; he was arrested in Readington on Jan. 18, 2026, and charged with driving under the influence, the Bridgewater Patch first reported. His court date is Feb. 5, according to municipal court records.

"I am very disappointed, this is totally unacceptable behavior. I am, however, thankful that nobody was injured as a result of this," said North Plainfield Police Chief Alan McKay to the Patch.

Ciempola was promoted to probationary captain last year. But he was demoted before his most recent arrest, McKay said to New Jersey 101.5.

He's also been on paid leave since a crash on July 21, 2025, NJ.com reported. Ciempola earns a salary of $192,120 a year, according to state pension data.

Lt. Edward Ciempola was demoted from captain before his DUI arrest on Jan. 18, 2026 (North Plainfield Police Department via Facebook) Lt. Edward Ciempola was demoted from captain before his DUI arrest on Jan. 18, 2026 (North Plainfield Police Department via Facebook) loading...

According to the report, then-Captain Ciempola was on duty when he crashed an unmarked patrol car on Otto Road in Branchburg. Municipal court records said that he was charged with careless driving and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. His court date for these offenses is Feb. 3.

NJ.com reported that Internal Affairs with the North Plainfield Police Department was investigating why Ciempola was in Branchburg while he was supposed to be working.

Municipal court records show that he also has a prior DUI charge from 2009, though the details of that incident were not immediately available.

