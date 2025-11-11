🎁 Somerset County asks residents to help families in need this holiday season through the Adopt-A-Family program.

🍽️ A $48 donation can feed a family of six, supporting local food banks and pantries across the county.

🗓️ Donations for Thanksgiving are due Nov. 24, and winter holiday meal contributions by Dec. 20.

'Tis the season to be kind, forgiving, and charitable.

This holiday season, The Somerset County Board of County Commissioners is asking residents who are more fortunate to help a neighbor in need by adopting a family.

Somerset County’s Adopt-A-Family program has been helping to feed needy families during the Thanksgiving holidays for 15 years.

Thanks to the generosity of county residents, over $300,000 has been raised through the Adopt-A-Family program since 2010.

“This year, we are expanding the program to help individuals and families celebrate not only Thanksgiving but all the winter holiday celebrations that make the upcoming cold months so much warmer,” said Somerset County Commissioner Elizabeth Graner.

Somerset County's 'Adopt-A-Family" program enters its 15th year

How donations help feed families in need

Through a $48 donation to a participating local food bank or pantry, the money will help ensure that a family of six is provided a nutritious meal by our food bank partners. However, any donation amount is appreciated.

“I am honored to make this donation, and I am grateful that I am in a position where I can do so,” Graner said.

Samaritan Homeless Interim Program (SHIP)

Local food banks partnering with Adopt-A-Family

These are the five dedicated partners accepting donations.

Feeding Hands Pantry – Cultivates contagious volunteerism to mobilize the community in the fight against food insecurity.

The Food Bank Network of Somerset County – Their mission is to distribute food and provide other basic human needs to those less fortunate in the community in a way to help them keep their self-worth and dignity.

The Franklin Food Bank – The Food Bank’s mission is to support the food needs of the local community in an atmosphere of dignity and respect.

The Hillsborough Community Assistance Network (C.A.N.) – This place is here to lend a helping hand to those residents in need of temporary food assistance.

The Samaritan Homeless Interim Program (SHIP) – This faith-based, interfaith, and community-funded, assisted, and supported grassroots organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life for the poor.

Rice, cereal, tuna, and applesauce are some foods being accepted at the Somerset County food pantries for Adopt-A-Family

Food in need

County food banks are also looking for dry, shelf-stable goods including:

Rice (16 oz. bag – white, brown, and jasmine)



Pasta or instant potatoes



Beans (15.5 oz. – black and kidney)



Canned protein (5-6 oz. can or two 3 oz. pouches – canned tuna, chicken or salmon)



Soup, chili, or stew (15-19 oz. – canned or boxed)



Canned vegetables or fruit (15 oz. – applesauce and dried fruit)



Cereal or oatmeal (12-18 oz. or 24 oz.)



Boxed milk (32 oz.)



Crackers or rice cakes (16 oz.)



Instant coffee, tea, or cocoa

Thanksgiving holiday donations are due by Monday, Nov. 24, and winter meal donations must be in by Saturday, Dec. 20.

