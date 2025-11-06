🍁 GreatFUL November events celebrate community, gratitude, and local heroes

🍁Free admission for veterans, active military, and first responders during the first two weekends of November

🍁Wild Safari closing for the season — last chance to see 1,000+ animals up close

JACKSON — Six Flags Great Adventure plans to honor veterans and active military heroes with FREE admission during the first two weekends of GreatFUL November.

A series of events honoring service, community, and gratitude make up GreatFUL November, which runs all month at the Jackson Township theme park.

tab1962 tab1962 loading...

Free admission for veterans and local heroes in Jackson

During the first two weekends, November 6-8 and 15-16, the park will celebrate hometown heroes, including military, veterans, first responders, teachers, and Six Flags team members who make a difference every day.

ALSO READ: NJ minor league baseball team swings big for families in need

Patriotic displays and special events at GreatFUL November

Highlights include

Color guard flag presentation in partnership with Looney Tunes and local JROTC

Patriotic décor throughout the park

Looney Tunes characters in patriotic overdress

Giant Wheel Enchanted Illuminations: Tribute to America light display

Special discounts for eligible heroes and their families

Coral, the giraffe at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson (Six Flags) Coral, the giraffe at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson (Six Flags) loading...

Last chance to visit the Wild Safari before it closes

Guests also have the final opportunity to visit the Wild Safari before it closes for the season on Saturday. Nov. 8, offering limited-time fall viewing of more than 1,000 animals across six continents, including baby animals and their unique autumn animal behavior.

Seasonal food, entertainment, and family fun

There’s plenty more to explore during GreatFUL November, including seasonal food favorites and fall treats, weekend entertainment and character appearances, community giving activations, and exclusive perks for passholders.

For details, visit here.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom