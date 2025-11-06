Six Flags salutes New Jersey’s heroes with free park tickets this November

Six Flags salutes New Jersey’s heroes with free park tickets this November

Six Flags Great Adventure (Six Flags)

🍁 GreatFUL November events celebrate community, gratitude, and local heroes

🍁Free admission for veterans, active military, and first responders during the first two weekends of November

🍁Wild Safari closing for the season — last chance to see 1,000+ animals up close

JACKSON — Six Flags Great Adventure plans to honor veterans and active military heroes with FREE admission during the first two weekends of GreatFUL November.

A series of events honoring service, community, and gratitude make up GreatFUL November, which runs all month at the Jackson Township theme park.

tab1962
loading...

Free admission for veterans and local heroes in Jackson

During the first two weekends, November 6-8 and 15-16, the park will celebrate hometown heroes, including military, veterans, first responders, teachers, and Six Flags team members who make a difference every day.

ALSO READ: NJ minor league baseball team swings big for families in need 

 

Patriotic displays and special events at GreatFUL November

Highlights include

  • Color guard flag presentation in partnership with Looney Tunes and local JROTC
  • Patriotic décor throughout the park
  • Looney Tunes characters in patriotic overdress
  • Giant Wheel Enchanted Illuminations: Tribute to America light display
  • Special discounts for eligible heroes and their families
Coral, the giraffe at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson (Six Flags)
loading...

Last chance to visit the Wild Safari before it closes

Guests also have the final opportunity to visit the Wild Safari before it closes for the season on Saturday. Nov. 8, offering limited-time fall viewing of more than 1,000 animals across six continents, including baby animals and their unique autumn animal behavior.

loading...

Seasonal food, entertainment, and family fun

There’s plenty more to explore during GreatFUL November, including seasonal food favorites and fall treats, weekend entertainment and character appearances, community giving activations, and exclusive perks for passholders.

For details, visit here.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom

Exclusive look at Six Flags Great Adventure's Fright Fest 2025

A sneak peak at this years Fright Fest, along with an exclusive look inside some of the attractions. Please note that some photos appear blurry due to the lighting and 3D effects of the attraction.

The final day for Fright Fest is Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

 

Filed Under: Jackson Township, Six Flags Great Adventure, Visit NJ
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM