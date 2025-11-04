⚾ Emergency food drive at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater this Saturday, Nov. 8

⚾ Donations and gift cards accepted to support families across Somerset County

⚾ Somerset Patriots give back with 10% of Team Store sales to benefit food bank

BRIDGEWATER — Tis’ the season to be charitable and to help take care of those less fortunate.

The Somerset Patriots will be hosting an emergency food drive this Saturday, Nov. 8 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater to help families fight food insecurity.

ALSO READ: Murphy calls in National Guard amid food stamps crisis

The collection will take place at the team store located by the main gate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

How to donate to the Patriots’ Bridgewater food drive

Clean out your pantries or do a grocery shopping run.

In partnership with Somerset County, the New York Yankees Double-A affiliate baseball team is asking for donations of the following non-perishable items:

Rice – 16 oz. bag - white, brown, jasmine

Pasta/Instant potatoes – 1 lb. pasta/13.75 oz. potato - spaghetti, mac & cheese, ramen

Sauce – 16 oz.

Beans – 15.5 oz. - black, kidney

Canned Protein – 5-6 oz. can or two 3 oz. pouches - canned tuna, chicken or salmon

Soup/Chili/Stew – 15-19 oz. can. canned, boxed

Canned Vegetables/Fruit – 15 oz.

Applesauce, dried fruit

Cereal/Oatmeal – 12-18 oz./24 oz. oatmeal

Boxed Milk – 32 oz.

Crackers/Rice Cakes – 16 oz.

Instant Coffee, Tea, Cocoa - any size

Bottled water – 6 pack

The Patriots will also be accepting monetary donations and gift cards at the food drive.

Donations benefit the Food Bank Network of Somerset County

The food will be donated to the Food Bank Network of Somerset County and distributed to families in need throughout Central New Jersey.

In addition, for all purchases made in person at the Team Store on Nov. 8, the team will donate 10% of the sales to the Food Bank Network of Somerset County.

Patriots recognized for community leadership

The Patriots were named Baseball America’s 2024 Freitas Award winner for Double-A Organization of the Year.

Their 2026 game schedule has been released. Single-game tickets go on sale Wed. Nov. 5.

For more information, visit here.

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom