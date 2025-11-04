✅ Gov. Phil Murphy deploys National Guard to help feed New Jersey families

✅ Food banks brace for surge as the shutdown halts funding for SNAP benefits

✅ State leaders call it an “unprecedented crisis” for hungry families

Gov. Phil Murphy deployed the New Jersey National Guard to help emergency feeding organizations get food to those in need.

As the federal government shutdown continues, it has fallen to states to support SNAP recipients as funding for the program has stopped. The Trump Administration says it will partially fund SNAP benefits for November in compliance with a court order but it could take weeks for payments to be made.

“The Trump Administration’s failure to fund SNAP benefits has left hundreds of thousands of New Jersey residents feeling scared and unsure of where their next meal will come from. New Jersey is deploying members of the National Guard to support the state’s whole-of-government response to this unprecedented crisis and offer aid to our food banks at a time of heightened need,” Murphy said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Murphy declares state of emergency as feds stop food stamps

Gov.Phil Murphy, left, and Brig. Gen. Yvonne L. Mays, The Adjutant General of New Jersey, render honors during the playing of the national anthem at the 2025 New Jersey National Guard Military Review at the National Guard Training Center, Sea Girt, New Jersey, Sept. 14, 2025 Gov.Phil Murphy, left, and Brig. Gen. Yvonne L. Mays, The Adjutant General of New Jersey, render honors during the playing of the national anthem at the 2025 New Jersey National Guard Military Review at the National Guard Training Center, Sea Girt, New Jersey, Sept. 14, 2025 (NJ National Guard) loading...

Guard delivers food storage containers and helps distribute meals

Murphy says members of the Guard delivered four refrigerated storage containers from the state stockpile to the Community Foodbank of New Jersey in Hillside and Fulfill in Neptune to help with storage capacity. As the needs of the organizations become clear the inventories will be adjusted.

Members will also assist with food distribution at both facilities.

According to Fulfil, the former FoodBank of Monmouth & Ocean Counties, SNAP provides over $4.3 million worth of meals. 60% of those meals go to children and senior citizens. The Community Food Bank said it is ramping up its operations to help feed nearly 850,000 residents who rely on SNAP.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom