SNAP benefits for 800,000+ NJ residents are halted as the federal shutdown drags on

Gov. Phil Murphy rushes $42.5 million in emergency food aid to NJ food banks

⚖️ 25 states sue the Trump administration for refusing to release emergency SNAP funds

TRENTON – As the federal government shutdown wears on, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are being halted for roughly 42 million participants.

Among those millions of SNAP recipients, more than 800,000 New Jerseyans across 400,000 households.

Almost half are children, nearly one in three are individuals with a disability, and one in five are over the age of 60.

Benefits averaged $187.20 per participant per month, last year, based on a formula called the USDA Thrifty Food Plan. This averages $6.37 per person per day.

️ SNAP shutdown threatens food security for 800,000 New Jerseyans

Federal health officials have kept calculations of what a family of four needs to spend to have three low-cost, healthy meals a day.

Out of 2024 federal spending of $6.73 trillion, total SNAP spending totaled $99.8 billion.

That was 12% lower than 2023, federal data shows. More COVID pandemic emergency allotments had expired, along with a 1% decline in participation.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced that it will not fund SNAP benefits starting on Saturday, Nov. 1.

⚖️ New Jersey among 25 states suing Trump administration over SNAP funds

There is $6 billion in emergency funds to keep the benefits going, but the Trump administration has refused to use those funds, which a federal judge has questioned.

“Right now, Congress has put money in an emergency fund for an emergency, and it’s hard for me to understand how this isn’t an emergency when there’s no money and a lot of people are needing their SNAP benefits," Judge Indira Talwani of the U.S. District Court for Massachusetts said at a hearing on Thursday, Newsweek reported.

Leaders from 25 Democratic-led states and Washington, D.C. — including New Jersey — have sued the Trump administration over refusal to apply the emergency funds.

On Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy, Senate President Nick Scutari, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin announced that New Jersey would rush payment of about $42.5 million grants to Emergency Food Organizations or food banks.

Murphy fast-tracks $42.5 million to NJ food banks amid crisis

Those grants earmarked in the fiscal year 2026 budget were “expedited” to support food banks in the following amounts:

Community Food Bank of New Jersey - $22.5 million

Food Bank of South Jersey - $6.37 million

Fulfill Monmouth & Ocean - $6.37 million

Mercer Street Friends Food Bank $4.67 million

Norwescap - $1.27 million

Southern Regional Food Distribution Center - $1.27 million

A number of New Jersey's pantries do offer fresh produce in addition to stable, non-perishable foods, as supply remains available.

Residents can find their closest food pantries and community kitchens by using NJ211.

Each of the food banks earmarked for grants has been urging New Jersey residents to support their efforts, in any way possible.

For each meal a food bank can serve, SNAP provides nine, according to Fulfill of Monmouth and Ocean Counties in Neptune, on its Instagram feed.

As for financial donations, every $1 helps provide three nutritious meals to neighbors in need, the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, with locations in Hillside, Egg Harbor Township and Garfield, has shared on its on Instagram account.

SNAP’s economic ripple effect: $1.9 billion spent at NJ stores

SNAP has also been a powerful economic force, according to the state Department of Human Services.

In 2024, $1.9 billion in SNAP benefits helped support more than 5,700 New Jersey stores, grocers, and farmers markets.

Since the shutdown, the federal agriculture website has been topped with a partisan message, blaming solely elected Democrats for the impasse.

On Friday, the Secretary of Agriculture delivered remarks that somewhat countered that message.

“Poverty is not red or blue. It is not a Republican or Democrat issue. It doesn’t matter who you voted for or even if you voted. That if you are in a position where you can’t feed your family, and you are relying on that $187 dollars a month for an average family in the SNAP program, that we have failed you,” Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said, as cited by Oklahoma Farm Report.

In a bit of brighter news for families in-need, benefits through the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program were expected to continue through November, state officials said on Friday.

