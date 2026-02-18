Heads up, New Jersey. A voluntary peanut butter recall that was originally issued last year has just been updated to another category.

According to fda.gov, around 20,000 peanut butter products have been recalled due to the potential of plastic contamination. That voluntary recall was originally issued in Apr. 2025.

But as of Feb. 12, 2026, that recall has been updated to what's known as a class II designation. For the average person, this essentially means that temporary health issues may occur if affected products are consumed.

Recall details, and the most common food recalls

Creamy peanut butter packs, along with packs combining grape jelly or strawberry jam are among the recalled products, according to the FDA. Specific details of all affected products can be found here.

As for other common recalls? They are numerous, and mostly fall in the food category. Here's a look at the top 10 most likely to be found in New Jersey.

Category recalls

Leafy greens, deli meats, cheeses, onions, ground beef, chicken, turkey, papaya, peaches, cantaloup, and flour are among the top food items most likely to be recalled in New Jersey.

However, those food items aren't alone. In fact, some of the largest recalls over the past decade weren't even part of the food category at all.

Below is a look at some of the top product recalls that occurred over the past decade. Notice how not a single one of them fall under the food category.

Product recalls

Magnetic play sets, food processors, shades, roll-up blinds, surge protector, dressers, activity wristbands, torch cylinders, and fire extinguishers are among the biggest categories of recalled items over the past 10 years.

