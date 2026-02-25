🏠 New home prices across NJ have surged dramatically since 2000, with some counties more than tripling in median cost.

📈 Bergen, Union, Hudson and Cape May counties topped the state for 2024 median new home prices.

📊 Early 2025 data shows prices still climbing in many counties, including Bergen, Union and Middlesex

We know the cost of living in New Jersey has been on the rise over the past few decades.

House prices are far from an exception a the Garden State continues to be a desirable location to live.

In 2000, the median price of a newly built house was $231,728. By 2024 — the last full year the state has finalized data for — that median price had nearly tripled to $665,606.

The number of new homes built was much lower in 2024 than in 2000.

A look at the median prices by county shows some interesting shifts in homeownership.

Bergen County has continued to lead the state when it comes to the most expensive new-home pricing. The more rural Cumberland County has remained the least frantic of housing markets.

What has been more in flux is where prices have been more affordable.

What it means for NJ homebuyers

The data emphasizes just how dramatically New Jersey’s new home construction market has changed since 2000.

Back then, buyers could find newly built homes in several counties for under $200,000.

By 2024, there was no county in New Jersey where the median price for a brand-new home remained below $350,000.

Statewide preliminary data for the first quarter of 2025 shows there wasn't much relief in sight.

The statewide median price for a brand-new home between January and March last year was $775,740.

