☑️Ocean City advances a plan that revives a hotel plan for the former Wonderland Pier

☑️Residents fear a 'high-rise' building that would the iconic boardwalk

☑️The current owner warns the deteriorating pier threatens safety and tourism

OCEAN CITY — A plan to build a hotel on the site of the former Wonderland Pier was given a second life by a City Council vote Thursday night.

The 4-3 vote authorized the city Planning Board to determine whether the area is in need of rehabilitation. It clears the way for the 2.5-acre property to be rezoned and a previously rejected 252-room hotel plan by property owner Eustace Mita to move forward. The plan preserves Wonderland's Ferris wheel and carousel.

The vote came after owner Mita and members of the Boardwalk Merchants Association expressed worry that the property would sit empty for the next five to 10 years, according to 6ABC Action News coverage of their media briefing. Four businesses have already closed, threatening Ocean City's future as a vacation destination

Since Wonderland closed in October 2024, the property has deteriorated because of its beach location and a lack of maintenance, according to Mita's attorney, Keith Davis. The property has fallen below safety and operational standards for the four businesses remaining.

"This deterioration affects not only the pier structure itself, but also its underlying structural support and the remnants of the former amusement rides," Davis said.

ALSO READ: South Jersey childhoods were made at Wonderland Pier

Overhead view of the former Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City Overhead view of the former Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City (6 ABC Action News via YouTube) loading...

Overhead view of the former Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City Overhead view of the former Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City (6 ABC Action News via YouTube) loading...

Residents clash over future boardwalk zoning

Emotions ran high on both sides of the matter, according to 6 ABC Action News coverage of the meeting.

"We have a fabulous town. Let's add to it and let's use a little common sense. Move this on to the planning board," resident Marie Crawford told the governing body.

Several residents spoke against any plan that would include a "high-rise" building.

Bill Merritt, a member of OCNJ History & Culture, told CBS Philadelphia that the council should let a subcommittee evaluate the entire boardwalk.

"No one here is against change or moving forward. It just needs to be done the right way," Merritt said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom